the hair style that best suits your personality

There is no doubt that your personality is marked by your date of birth, as well as some physical characteristics that are usually common to the signs. David Lorente recommends the hair style that best suits each sign.

Do you want a makeover, but are not sure what you want to do? In THE STYLE you have the hairstyle that better suits your sign. Make a note for the next time you want to dazzle through your hair without losing your essence.

one. Aries. Long, warm tones and ‘chunky’ wick

Are pure strength and energy, and among the features that give you away you can highlight your very marked eyebrows and a dense and usually wavy mane. With an athletic complexion, you do not like to go unnoticed and it is rare to find women of the Aries sign who do not give a very important value to their hair. If required, they even resort to extensions.

The actress Sarah Jessica Parker (56 years old) is the best example. They also wear the typical aries hair Mariah Carey (52) or Reese whitherspoon (Four. Five). You look perfect: a cut always below the shoulders -the longer it will define you better-, without bangs that hide your powerful look, and in brown or blonde tones, but always warm and with highlights that divert attention to your typical face chunky or money piece, more evident in the frontal area.

two. Taurus. Short bob and lopsided bangs

The force of reason and stubbornness. You’ve probably been wearing the same cut for decades, just like Penelope Cruz (47), Laura pausini (47), Marta Sanchez (55) or Andie macdowell (63). The most common features of this sign are a broad forehead, a beautiful facial oval and a fairly marked and harmonious jaw that makes you stand out especially with any updo. What’s more, you are lucky to boast of strong and abundant hair.

You look perfect: we know you love long hair, but you would also be ideal with a bob parted in the middle that reveals your stylized nape or with an XL hair of long, lopsided bangs. The color? Stay within the range of brunettes and chestnut, but try some babylights that illuminate the tips in hazel tones.

Gemini. Comfortable cuts and hairstyles

They are of this sign Nicole Kidman (54), Angelina Jolie (46), Natalie Portman (40), Marilyn monroe… It seems difficult to find common traits between them, but it is that you are the spirit of contradiction and your dual personality also makes your look noticeable. As soon as you wear it short and long, wave it or get a permanent straightening, you dye yourself platinum or jet black… Luckily, your delicate, hyper-feminine features allow you everything.

You look perfect: long, lopsided bangs, a parade towards the face, a reverse balayage, some Californian blonde highlights that transform you into a brunette with a simple up bun… Everything that allows you to change your image with a gesture, a change of hairline or a pair of hairpins will adapt to you like a glove.

Cancer. Light tones and light waves

Sensitive, romantic, down-to-earth dreamer…. The stars have given you a face with smooth and rounded features, big eyes and high cheekbones, as well as soft and manageable hair. Elsa Pataky (45) is a good exponent of the sign, and also Gisele Bundchen (41), Meryl streep, Margot robbie (31), Patricia montero (33), Lindsay Lohan (35) and Diane kruger. They have already found their style. What are you waiting for to imitate them?

You look perfect: whatever your base tone, you will gain a lot by lightening your hair towards the most delicate blondes of the golden or cold range. And whatever the length of your ideal hair, resort to parades that frame the face. When it comes to combing your hair, soft waves are your best allies.

Leo. Copper tones and bold curls

The lioness of the zodiac is not by chance. Firm, robust and strong, your hair should be an extension of it. When you see a mane that catches your attention and attracts your gaze like a magnet, do not doubt that you are facing a Leo. The list of women of this sign will not leave you indifferent: Madonna (63), Jennifer Lopez (52), Dua Lipa, Karlie kloss (29), Meghan markle (40), Charlize Theron (46) …

You look perfect: abuse the honey and copper tones, carve the roots or do whatever it takes to gain extra volume to reign. The Shaggy bears your name, and so do the long, wavy manes. If you cut your hair, you will lose your strength. The shorts are not for you.

Virgo. Marked stripe and structured manes

Perfectionist, classic, neat, neat … Virgo women’s hair perfectly reflects these characteristics and you will rarely see gray hair show up. Blake Lively (3. 4), Michelle jenner (35), Cameron Diaz (49), Salma Hayek (55) are ideal representatives and have never starred in radical look changes.

You look perfect: straight cut manes -Whatever length they are-, well-defined stripes and preferably in the middle, conservative and low-maintenance tones. Choose the color gamut Whatever you choose, avoid highlights or radical coloring jobs and opt for subtle reflections or spot colors.

Libra. Bangs and straight hair

Flirty, charming and creative. They are attracted to everything related to art and have a great sense of aesthetics in all aspects. They are famous in addition to being the most beautiful women in the zodiac and the most elegant. You doubt it? It is enough to review the list of the most famous pounds among which stand out Rosalia (28), Kim kardashian (41), Bella Hadid (25) and Blanca Suarez (33), among others.

You look perfect: your harmonic features allow you any style, although they will stand out more with a smooth mane. You are one of the few who can afford anything from risky baby bangs to the straightest and busiest bangs. You also go all kinds of colors -except for mahogany and dark copper.

Scorpio. Dark shades and straight cuts

They usually have strong and well-defined features, among which their nose, their skin, as pale as it is perfect, and perfectly marked eyebrows stand out. Magnetic and mysterious, they are the one that best show off the darkest hair tones. Kendall jenner (26), Alba Flores, Winona Ryder or Katy Perry (37), among others, are Scorpios.

You look perfect: the LOB seems to have been invented for you, just like him new clavicut. If you are one of the scorpios with a prominent nose – another characteristic feature of some – mark the most lopsided line and resort to waves or the parades towards the face.

Sagittarius. Unstructured cuts and striking tones

The high and clear forehead marks his features, as well as a cheerful and slightly girlish features. They like to change their image and are not afraid of scissors or riskier shades. The list of famous Sagittarians proves it and in it they stand out Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner (82), Rita prays, Zoë Kravitz, Britney Spears (40), Julianne Moore, Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish.

You look perfect: you dare with him mullet, with the chunky more contrasted, you are not afraid to try the fringes and you have a predilection for fantasy tones. Layers, parades, and even dreadlocks. Take advantage of your hair courage to try all the trends in your own hair fiber.

Capricorn. Minimal change, please

Sensible, practical, affectionate … Capricorns’ skin is usually light and their hair is straight, fine and usually dark. However, they hide an intense seductive power that is displayed with the second glance that is turned towards them. Once they find their look, it is difficult for them to change, and these women of the sign show it: Irina Shayk (36), Carolina Herrera, Kate moss, Marta Hazas, Kate middleton (40), Adriana ugarte, Edurne (36) …

You look perfect: you know him better than anyone, but we invite you to change a bit with some babylights that illuminate your face, a cut with more movement and even a bob that reveals your elegant neck.

Aquarium. Pixies, manes and blunt tones

Mysterious, creative, sensitive, delicate … and the most original woman in the zodiac. Your youthful, sweet and even mystical features, within proportionate and elegant features – usually with light eyes – allow you to shine until shaved at 1. Shakira (44), Alicia Keys (40), Jennifer Aniston (52), Anne Igartiburu (52), Ellen Degeneres, Isabel preysler (70), Paris hilton (40), Bibiana Fernandez (67) and Sara carbonero (37) are Aquarius.

You look perfect: scissors are your best ally, and lopsided pixie cuts animated with strategic highlights your best option. But don’t worry, we also respect the bluish black -it looks like nobody else-, the copper reflections and any parade that frames your face. We must confess that you are our favorite clients.

Pisces. Explode your femininity with romantic hairstyles

Romantic, dreamy, ethereal, ultra feminine and all sweet. You love blonde, and we do not intend to darken it, or play with radical haircuts, although you should be guided by the specialists to give your hair some more volume and strength, usually fine. Sophie turner, Elle fanning (32), Lily Collins Y Olivia wilde (37) are the best exponents and in all of them stands out the fine and soft hair and their feminine and sweet features.

You look ideal: we do not intend to make you change look, but it does add a little more volume and density to your hair by retouching the cut every two months and creating layers that enhance movement. Inside the smooth, which favors you -and I could not deny it- sun we would advise you some highlights contouring that will provide density and volume.

