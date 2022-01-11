The failure of the Golden Globe 2022

The Golden Globes closed a year of failures with a ceremony without live transmission that was a symbol of several things at once. That the controversy that surrounded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) last year killed the award. On the other hand, that the prize will most likely have to fight to survive. In the midst of an award ceremony behind closed doors, without press coverage and turned into an unknown, the Golden Globes failed. Gone are the great nights to remember, the animation of Ricky Gervais and the scenes of the glittering red carpet. How did something like this happen?

Of course, this is the consequence of the boycott suffered by the HFPA in 2021. It all started in May last year when actress Scarlett Johansson complained about the sexism of the organization. The actress spoke of the misogynistic questions she had to endure in her press conferences. The rest was a quick slide into disaster. Days later, Tom Cruise returned the three awards he had won in his career.

That same week, Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay criticized the racism of the HFPA. By the time NBC announced in a statement that it would not air the 2022 awards, the debacle was clear. It was a significant move that demanded changes in the small group of voters, new diversity rules and even the revision of the regulations.

By the end of May 2021, news about voting privileges that translated into nominations was everywhere. At that time, a group of 100 publicists in charge of press conferences and other promotional events ceased any relationship with the organization. Same as Netflix and HBO, which announced in separate statements that they were taking a step back with any link with the HFPA.

A late reaction and the failure of the Golden Globes

Immediately, and in light of the wave of accusations, in April 2021 the HFPA promised to reform the organization immediately in order to avoid the announced failure of the Golden Globes. The announcements included 20 new members with voting rights, effective for the month of August of the same year. It was also announced that by 2022, the number would grow by 50% and ethnic diversity would increase. And although the new regulations were enforced, that did not appear to be enough to mend the way.

HFPA

Without a red carpet, the participation of the nominated stars or the live broadcast of the ceremony was limited to being narrated in a series of Tweets. Something that made it clear that the 2021 scandal affected not only the HFPA as an organization, but its permanence. As if that was not enough, there were errors in the content shared on networks.

The official account of The Golden Globes announced the award for best musical and comedy film for West side story, from Spielberg, with an incomprehensible tweet. “If music and laughter are the best medicine, West side story it is the best cure ”. Immediately, the public and even media journalists scoffed at the message, recalling the film’s tragic plot. The tweet was subsequently deleted and re-included with a simpler message.

Perhaps to show that there is a change in doors, the awards were presented privately by members of various humanitarian organizations supported by the HFPA. The awards also demonstrated evident diversity and inclusion. Mj Rodríguez, from Pose, became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe, despite the series being ignored by the awards since its premiere. The multi-ethnic cast of West side story also triumphed, as well as the animated epic Charm, from Disney, which pays tribute to Colombia. He also won a Will Smith Award for his performance in The Williams method.

A little bright future

As of early 2021, the HFPA did not have a member of the African-American community. Before, in 1982, the organization had already received criticism for accepting bribes in its candidacies. But the impact was never as total as the one that occurred this time. Without stars, without resonance and in the end, without success, the Golden Globes failed miserably.

Will there be a future for what were one of the most prestigious accolades in Hollywood ?; it is not yet clear what will happen next. What is clear is that whatever it is will depend on the will of the HFPA for change. With new members and a promised greater diversity, the journey is long. Will you be able to complete it?