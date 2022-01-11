The failure of the Golden Globe 2022

The Golden Globes closed a year of failures with a ceremony without live transmission that was a symbol of several things at once. That the controversy that surrounded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) last year killed the award. On the other hand, that the prize will most likely have to fight to survive. In the midst of an award ceremony behind closed doors, without press coverage and turned into an unknown, the Golden Globes failed. Gone are the great nights to remember, the animation of Ricky Gervais and the scenes of the glittering red carpet. How did something like this happen?

Of course, this is the consequence of the boycott suffered by the HFPA in 2021. It all started in May last year when actress Scarlett Johansson complained about the sexism of the organization. The actress spoke of the misogynistic questions she had to endure in her press conferences. The rest was a quick slide into disaster. Days later, Tom Cruise returned the three awards he had won in his career.

That same week, Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay criticized the racism of the HFPA. By the time NBC announced in a statement that it would not air the 2022 awards, the debacle was clear. It was a significant move that demanded changes in the small group of voters, new diversity rules and even the revision of the regulations.

By the end of May 2021, news about voting privileges that translated into nominations was everywhere. At that time, a group of 100 publicists in charge of press conferences and other promotional events ceased any relationship with the organization. Same as Netflix and HBO, which announced in separate statements that they were taking a step back with any link with the HFPA.

A late reaction and the failure of the Golden Globes

Immediately, and in light of the wave of accusations, in April 2021 the HFPA promised to reform the organization immediately in order to avoid the announced failure of the Golden Globes. The announcements included 20 new members with voting rights, effective for the month of August of the same year. It was also announced that by 2022, the number would grow by 50% and ethnic diversity would increase. And although the new regulations were enforced, that did not appear to be enough to mend the way.

