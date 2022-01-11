The dream that Checo Pérez wants to achieve with Red Bull

Checo Pérez wants to become F1 champion (Photo: FIA / Handout via REUTERS)

The 2021 season of Sergio perez with Red bull brought him several achievements, despite the fact that he did not finish among the three best world drivers, his team received recognition for his work since the defense of Czech Perez allowed Max verstappen will stay with the championship of the year.

Now the ambition of the Guadalajara will lead him to fight for better results for the 2022 season. After experiencing the growth stage in Formula 1 Czech Perez told that he is ready by look for a world championship. Recently in conversation with the podcast TAG Heuer the Mexican confessed what his dream is that he will try to fulfill with the Austrian team.

After seeing what his teammate at Red Bull achieved and the work that has pushed him to improve, Pérez affirmed that he is ready to become world champion And at the start of the 2022 season he will do everything in his power to close this year as the best in the world in the sport of maximum speed.

Checo Pérez made history by becoming the first Mexican to stand on a Formula 1 podium at the Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: twitter / @ redbullracing)

On the podcast, Czech remembered his beginnings in F1 and affirmed that he no longer needs to show what he is capable of, but that now he must enjoy his career to dream of a world title. Overcame that stage and trusted that Your stay at Red Bull will help you meet your goal.

“I don’t need to be here anymore, you know. I’m here because I still fully believe that I can become a world champion because I enjoy working with my team. “

On the other hand, he trusted in the stage he is living in Red Bull and showed the happiness that caused him that the Austrian team has renewed his contract for the season 2022, which is about to begin. “I am very grateful that Red Bull has extended my contract”, He sentenced Czech.

“You have to learn new techniques. Basically, what I used to do, nothing really worked ”, were Checo’s words about his adaptation at Red Bull (Photo: EFE / EPA / Antonin Vincent)



Despite the success it added Sergio Pérez in 2021, its incorporation to Red bull It was not easy and he underwent a complicated adaptation; its integration into the work dynamics and internal competence with Verstappen They were not the problem, but the conditions of his car led him to have difficulties for the Mexican.

When he arrived with Red Bull he drove the RB16B, an engine to which he was already accustomed but which with the work and design of the team became complicated. In his own words Czech Pérez his driving techniques didn’t work for him and he had to readjust to his car.

“You have to learn new techniques. Basically, what I used to do, nothing really worked ”, as he recapitulated Racing News 365.

Despite the success that Sergio Pérez added in 2021, his incorporation to Red Bull was not easy and he experienced a complicated adaptation (Photo: REUTERS / Kamran Jebreili)

In 2019 the Mexican pilot raced with Rancing Point But in that team he did not achieve the success he enjoys with Red Bull, so the change of team favored Pérez. Waiting for the new start Formula 1 competition, the challenges will continue for the tapatío since in 2022 the new regulations of this sport will come into force, which will seek to equalize the conditions of competition and encourage rivalry between the teams.

For the moment Czech He has enjoyed a vacation in Mexico and has done all kinds of activities, from attending concerts to spending an afternoon of golf in the company of friends. The latest highlight of his vacation in the country was an incident he had in a Go kart.

Through social networks they viralized the images of the man from Guadalajara on top of a go kart competing next to his brother, but a poorly executed maneuver led to the experienced Formula 1 driver to skate off the track. It was certainly a comical moment for the F1 racer.

