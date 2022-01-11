The creator of the Original Xbox thought that Xbox One almost killed the brand entirely

Within everything that the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox has left us, there are hard headlines that surprise. And they are a surprise because one would not expect Microsoft itself to release its own documentary acknowledging such errors or business ‘shits’. I imagine that at the time they are not secrets for anyone.

One of the most discussed topics was the launch of Xbox One and its controversial strategy. Not a few voices have already spoken of how the American company launched into the ring with a suicidal strategy.

Xbox One put the Xbox brand in jeopardy

Even in the documentary we have been able to see Don Mattrik himself make mistakes, although on the other hand he also commented that he would have liked to have continued to the end and see his idea of ​​what Xbox One should have been for him. We will never know.

The arrival of Phil Spencer is already another matter, the now thinking head of the franchise achieved the unthinkable thanks to his good feeling with Satya Nadella, both raised again what today is Xbox. However, one of the creators and parents of the first Xbox, thought that the brand was going to die after the launch of One. expressed Seamus Blackey himself:

There was a time, at the Xbox One launch, when I was afraid it would be over. Honestly.

Luckily for everyone, the story today is very different and Xbox is in more and better health than ever. It is good to look back, personally when I do it on Xbox, I remember that the launch of One was the driving force behind this website and all that it represents today, so it is nice to look back.