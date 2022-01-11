The brutal kick in America vs Atlas

America and Atlas gave an entertaining draw (1-1) on the Azteca Stadium field, in a duel corresponding to Day 1 of the Liga MX Women, but it also left some arbitration controversy.

At minute 18, the midfield Veronica perez, in an attempt to repel the ball into his area, he kicked the face of Mayra Pelayo-bernal, who fell to the grass.

The whistling Katia Garcia, who was close to the play, scored absolutely nothing and after the entry of assists to review the midfielder from the Eagles, He resumed with a goal kick.

The authors of the goals were Adriana Iturbide (6 ‘) and Natalia Mauelon (76 ‘), by the capital women.

America, with one less player from 61 ‘due to the expulsion of the defense Karen moon, was close to winning the match; However, their scorer Daniela Espinoza missed two clear plays and Janelly farias missed a penalty at minute 65.