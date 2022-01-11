The best fictional car chases we saw in 2021

In this Disney + series a multi-car chase appears out of nowhere in the third episode. As they evade the tracksuit mob, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) desperately need a car.

Clint seems to appreciate muscle cars Americans, as it breaks into a Chrysler New Yorker Brougham crisp instead of a nearby Dodge Challenger to avoid damaging it. But then the villain Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, ends up stealing it anyway and goes after him. With its combination of action, comedy, and character development, Hawk Eye is a good example of how a car chase can serve a story.

The situation forces the two heroes to work together for the first time, with Clint driving and Kate taking out enemy cars with gimmicked arrows, while hanging from the moving car. There’s also a gorgeous opening sequence shot from inside the Chrysler, which immediately plunges the viewer into the action. Attention spoiler !: The Challenger ends up as crumpled junk at the end of the chase.

No time to die

Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond. Daniel Craig’s Last Movie as Agent 007 features more Aston Martins than any other film in the series, from a modern DBS Superleggera to a classic V8 Vantage.

A prototype of the Valhalla hypercar He makes a cameo as well, but it’s the iconic DB5 that takes over the entire show. During the film’s initial intense chase, Bond drives the DB5 through the narrow streets of Matera in Italy, pursued by villains driving a Jaguar XF, a Maserati Quattroporte, and a Lancia Thesis.

10 DB5 replicas were built for the scene and the team doused the streets with over 30,000 liters of soda to increase grip.. After the DB5 is rammed by a Range Rover and surrounded, Bond drifts out of a jam, activating a smoke screen and firing headlight-mounted machine guns.