The ATP issued a statement on the Djokovic case

The ATP issued a statement to refer to the situation that the Serbian tennis player went through Novak Djokovic, current number one in the world, on his arrival in Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year.

The entity referred to the situation that the Serbian went through Reuters / Mike Segar

“When traveling to Melbourne, it is clear that Novak Djokovic believed that he had been granted a medical waiver necessary to comply with entry regulations. The series of events leading up to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open “The entity pointed out when referring to the conflict that the Serbian had with the Australian authorities over a visa problem.

Furthermore, they added: “Requests for medical exemption from players are made independently of the ATP. However, we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek clarity throughout this process. We welcome the outcome of Monday’s hearing and look forward to some exciting tennis weeks ahead. “

“The ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination of all ATP Tour players. We are encouraged that 97% of the top 100 players are inoculated before this year’s Australian Open. “, closed the entity regarding the vaccination of tennis players to continue with the normal development of the tournaments.