the appointment is in february

Since the end of 2021 we have begun to hear some rumors and alleged leaks about which will be the successor to the Galaxy S21, and with the passage of time those leaks were becoming more detailed. Now, it seems to have leaked something that we did not know yet: when we will see the new Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung will reveal the new generation of its flagship at a “Galaxy Unpacked” event that will take place next Tuesday, February 8, according to the Korean news outlet Digital Daily. Pre-sales or reservations will begin the next day, and the phone will begin to reach the market and users from Thursday, February 24 in the first territories.

The date shouldn’t take us by surprise. Last year Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 generation in mid-January, and it went on sale at the end of the same month. However, January 2022 seems to have been reserved for the debut of the Galaxy S21 FE that we met during CES.

Galaxy S22 leaks mention a design Similary that of the S21 and S21 +, with a 6 “screen in the case of the standard S22 and 6.5” in the S22 +, and will clearly include a updated hardware. However, it is the Galaxy S22 Ultra that has caught our attention the most, since according to the leaks this 6.8 “phone is the successor of the Galaxy Note family, including an S Pen stylus inside, plus a di s Its front is reminiscent of the Note, but on the back it looks like the evolution of the S21 Ultra.

There are just a few weeks before we can know the phone numbers officially. [Digital Daily vía AndroidPolice / XDA]