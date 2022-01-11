The 12 Best Improvisations by Marvel Actors – Movie News

From Robert Downey Jr.’s “I’m Iron Man” to Tom Holland’s “I don’t want to go, sir.” We collected some of the scenes that weren’t in the script from the MCU movies.

Think of a movie from the Marve’s Cinematic Universel. In any. Surely a phrase that has already become mythical comes to mind. Some of them were in the script. Others were born in the heads of their actors. “I am Iron Man”, “I don’t want to go, sir”, “He’s a friend from work”, “Better yet, why is it Gamora?”, “Put me to the test, Beyoncé” Y “you cut your hair?” are just a few examples of the improvisational work of the franchise’s performers. And they are signed by Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Evans.

In SensaCine we collect 12 already classic phrases and moments from Marvel movies that were improvised by the actors:

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)





In Avengers: Infinity War, when Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is found for the first time in the Sanctum sanctorum with Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.), things don’t start out too well between Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme and the Armored Avenger.

“Protect your reality, motherfucker”Doctor Strange tells Tony Stark after the latter taunts him. Benedict Cumberbatch has recently revealed that he improvised the end of that phrase, which in the original version sounds like this: “It’s protecting your reality, douchebag” (in Spanish “douchebag” translates to “asshole”).

“I remember when on set I called him ‘asshole”, the actor has told in THR. “There was kind of a ripple effect: ‘Oh my gosh. Did you just call Iron Man an idiot?’ They kept it. Good for them. And then he got the same kind of response at the movies. He was just … I got bored of being compared to Liberace or any other kind of answer with the same goatee in front of me, so I tried to knock it down. It’s so much fun to play with those things.“.

Taika Waititi, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)





Thor: Ragnarok it’s full of hilarious moments. Director Taika Waititi’s debut at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans of the franchise liked it a lot, and maybe part of the film’s comedy is due to improvisation. Tom Hiddleston, who gives life to Loki in the franchise, he has told that the sequence in which the god of mischief and his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decide to use the game “Help” from his childhood to distract enemies, it was improvised.

“It all came out of the brilliant and inventive imagination of Taika Waititi, “begins Hiddleston in IMDb. “Taika came in the morning and said, ‘It would be a lot of fun if you walk into the room and pretend it was a game you played as children.’. As we worked on it, it was totally improvised. That gives you an idea of ​​how Taika works, “he adds.

Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Iron Man’ (2008)





The Marvel Cinematic Universe has many mythical script lines and one of them is undoubtedly “I am Iron Man”. The first time fans heard it was at the end of Hombre de Hierro. Afterwards, as if the circle were closing, Tony Stark he repeated it before sacrificing himself and snapping his fingers at Avengers: Endgame. The phrase was improvised by Robert Downey Jr.

When the actor stepped out of the script and said those words, the president of Marvel studios Kevin Feige was surprised by the choice and approved of leaving it in the final cut of the film. In reality, that phrase changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. “That success inspired us to go further in self-confidence to find the balance between being true to the comics and its spirit, but without being afraid to adapt, evolve and change things”Feige stated in Deadline.

Tom Holland in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)





The end of Avengers: Infinity War showed some of the franchise’s superheroes disappearing as a result of the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Tom holland, the one in charge of giving life to Peter parker/Spider-man, improvised the moment in which his character is a victim of the Titan. Specifically, when Spider-Man says: “I don’t want to go sir”.

The film’s directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, revealed this detail during a Q&A event (with questions and answers from fans). Joe Russo said that all they said to Holland was: “Act like you don’t want to go”. This led the actor to say his now mythical phrase.

Dave Bautista in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)





Drax became one of the funniest characters in Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to provoking laughter for demonstrating his (failed) invisibility power, he also made the audience laugh with his question: “Better yet, why is it Gamora?”. The moment occurs when Guardians of the Galaxy They are with Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter parker/Spider-man (Tom Holland).

In an interview with Yahoo!, the screenwriter Christopher Markus said that in the script there were only the two sentences before Drax’s. The moment begins with Peter quill/Star-lord (Chris Pratt) asking, “Where’s Gamora?” To which Tony Stark replies, “Better yet, who is Gamora?” When Bautista saw it, he proposed his phrase. “It was like: Good. You’re good at your job.”recalls Markus.

Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)





The paths of Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) separated after what happened in Captain America: Civil War. Both characters would not see each other again until Avengers: Endgame, after the Avengers Battleship was rescued in the middle of space by Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). In their first meeting after years without seeing each other, Tony Stark takes out the anger that he keeps inside and calls the Sentinel of Freedom “liar”. This was improvised by Robert Downey Jr.

“I think it was one of the most inspired renditions of Downey in the movie.. Go back to … This is the guy who felt abandoned by his father, you can see his intimacy and trust issues in that moment when he turns against Captain America, “said co-director Anthony Russo in Empire.

Hayley Atwell in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)





Captain America the First Avenger marked the debut of Chris Evans in the role of the Sentinel of Freedom. In this installment, the character meets for the first time Peggy carter. Hayley Atwell, the person in charge of interpreting the character, improvised one of the moments of the film. It happened when the character Steve Rogers receives the serum from the super soldier and she raises her hand to touch his chest. It’s actually about Atwell’s reaction to seeing his co-star’s physique.

“When Evans first removed his shirt on the set of Captain America, I instinctively touched his chest. They left it in the movie. So we did a couple of takes in which I used to touch his chest during the whole scene, “the actress said in Esquire.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’ (2016)





Doctor Strange, the debut of Marvel Sorcerer Supreme in the franchise, it also features an impromptu catchphrase. When Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) meet the bookseller for the first time Wong (Benedict Wong), the protagonist compares his name with that of other artists with no surname such as Adele and Eminem. Later, when the future superhero asks for a book from the Kamar-Taj library and Wong tells him that he is not ready to read it, Stephen Strange replies: “Put me to the test, Beyoncé”. Benedict Wong revealed in Screen rant that his stage partner improvised that phrase: “He just threw it at me.”

A child in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)





You read well. This improvisation was not done by any actor from Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment of Marvel’s god of thunder. In fact, one of the most memorable phrases of the film directed by Taika waititi It was the idea of ​​a boy who visited the film set: “He’s a friend from work”. It occurs when the Asgardian superhero reaches Sakaar and there he is forced to confront Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) as part of the show Great master (Jeff Goldblum). The phrase is said by Thor when he discovers who his opponent is.

“We had a child, a child of Make-a-wish (make a wish) on set that day. He goes and says, ‘You know, you should say: He’s a friend from work! “, Hemsworth recounted in EW about improvisation.

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019)





“Probably not”. That’s what Samuel L. Jackson, actor who gives life to Nick Fury, when asked if the phrase “Come on man, if you’ve been to space” (in English: “Bitch, please. You’ve been to space”) was improvised by him. The moment occurs in Spider-Man: Far From Home when Nick Fury tries to recruit Peter parker (Tom Holland) for a mission and Spider-Man refuses. It was Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Quentin beck/Mysterio in the film, who confirmed in CBM that it was improvised: “I am here, I was there and I bear witness. It was improvised.”

Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)





Robert Downey Jr. is one of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has left the most improvised moments in the films of the franchise. In addition to those that we have already told you before, the interpreter can also add to his list Captain America: Civil War. The moment happens when Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro visit to Peter parker (Tom Holland) and tells him that he knows he’s Spider-Man and that he wants to recruit him for his team. During the filming of the scene, Tom Holland forgot to sit up to make room for his scene partner, and Downey Jr. solved the problem by staying in character.

“Tom forgot about the blocking of the scene and of course that’s Robert into character telling him, ‘You’re supposed to move so I can sit on the bed.’ He doesn’t just use it, he uses it in a way. which is very entertaining and fun “Anthony Russo, the film’s co-director with his brother Joe Russo, stated in the film’s commentary.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)





The reunion between Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Avengers: Infinity War It is one of the scenes most remembered by fans. Amid the chaos of the battle of Wakanda, both characters take time to greet each other and talk about their new looks. “Have you cut your hair?” Asks the Freedom Sentinel. “I see you have copied my beard,” Thor replies. This phrase swapping was the brainchild of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

This is how he told it EW, medium that went to the filming of the film: “Evans suggested that when they meet, they do what friends do after being apart for a while: talk about their haircuts. Somehow, they have changed their style. Thor wears a cut clean, but Captain America sports ragged locks and a beard. ‘I’ll say: Short hair? Good pick,’ Evans says as he throws a right hook at an invisible Outrider. ‘And I’ll say: Yours too. The beard. Very tough “Hemsworth says. They’re still working on it as they get in front of the cameras.”