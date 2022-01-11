The 10 Most Versatile Comedic Actors of the Last 20 Years, Ranked

Comedy movies have been around since the beginning of cinema. Although many highly valued actors have passed through the comedy genre, many of the most talented performers are still active. Although many of these talents have ventured into action or drama movies, it seems they always go back to what led them to dance.

Whether they’ve been successful in Oscar-nominated movies or major studio action movie franchises, these actors have proven they can do it all. Regardless of their success, these actors return to comedy movies or have brought their comic skills to their respective projects.

10 Chris Pratt’s comedic start on television helped launch a movie star career

Many fans may not have thought that the funny Parks And Recreation would become one of the biggest movie stars. Pratt had small roles in Moneyball Y Zero Dark Thirty, but his true interpretation was in Guardians of the Galaxy 2014.

Pratt’s Star-Lord proved that he could mix comedy with action in both films of Guardians . Pratt would also bring his humor and action to the movies of Jurassic World, in addition to continuing his journey in the MCU as Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

9 Ryan Reynolds’ television success became one of Hollywood’s greatest careers

Ryan Reynolds got his first big break on the TV series 2 Guys, A Girl And A Pizza Place. Reynolds would go on to comedies like Van wilder Y Waiting, where he played the boy who talks fast and who cares nothing more than himself. He also starred in romantic comedies Just friends, Proposition Y Definitely Maybe, all of them entertaining films that consolidated him as the protagonist.

Reynolds would also star in several hit action movies, including Smoke aces Y Deadpool, the latter became the highest grossing R-rated superhero film of all time.

8 Steve Carell and The Office’s Early Movies Made Him A Great Big Screen Actor

Steve Carell had a few minor roles in the early 2000s, as Evan in Bruce Almighty. Finally, he hit the television jackpot with The Office. Carell found great success with his roles in Anchorman Y The 40-Year Old Virgin, the latter being the first film he directed.

Carell would venture into more dramatic and action roles. Most fans associate Carell with his dry humor. I knowmade even bigger as the voice of Gru, the villain turned hero in the animated franchise, Despicable Me.

7 Vince Vaughn’s success in the mid-1990s led to some of the funniest roles in movie history

Vince Vaughn’s first breakout role was in the mid-1990s hit, Swingers. Since then it has become a staple of 21st century comedy movies. Returning to his comedy routes in 2003 with Old school, Vaughn also made a cameo in Anchorman Y Starsky and hutch. Wedding crashers, from 2005, remains his best performance to date.

Wedding crashers starred Vaughn and Owen Wilson as two bachelors who sneak into weddings to meet women. Vaughn would continue his mastery of comedy with hits like The break-up, Couples Retreat, The Internship, The Watch, and many more that left viewers with their mouths open.

6 Will Ferrell started out as a cast member of SNL but is now considered one of the funniest actors

The television success of Will Ferrell, one of the best cast members of Saturday night Live, led him to countless memorable film roles over the past 20 years. Ferrell would star Old school Y Anchorman, in addition to having two fun cameos in Starsky and hutch Y Wedding crashers.

Ferrell would co-star in silly comedy movies like Blades of glory, Step brothers, Semi-pro, Talladega Nights Y Get Hard. These films proved that Ferrell can make people laugh no matter the comedic challenge.

5 Owen Wilson’s laid-back character is hilarious

Owen Wilson had minor roles in Anaconda, Meet The Parents and several other semi-successful films from the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Wilson would co-star Starsky and hutch, Wedding crashers Y You, Me, And Dupree, three of the best comedy movies of the last 20 years.

Wilson would also venture into some dramatic roles, such as Midnight in paris Y No Escape. He would continue his role as a comedian on comedy hits like Hall pass, The Internship Y Masterminds. Wilson even joined the MCU in Loki from 2021, playing Agent Mobius and becoming an ally of the Rogue God.

4 Ben Stiller comes from comedic parents but rose to the top on his own

Ben Stiller, following in the footsteps of his parents, has been going strong on television and film since the early 90s. Stiller would co-star Starsky and hutch, Meet the fockers Y Along Came Polly, in addition to having a hilarious cameo in Anchorman.

Stiller starred in and directed the legendary comedy Tropic Thunder, which featured a massive cast of A-list celebrities. In addition to starring in The heartbreak kid Y Little fockers, Stiller also lent his voice to Megamind. Stiller also starred in several films in the franchise. Night At The Museum.

3 Jason Bateman is a rare child actor who broke the mold

Jason Bateman was a young teen star throughout the eighties and into the nineties, but would later find success in some comedy films of the early 21st century. Bateman had memorable supporting roles, as in The Break-Up. Bateman also participated in dramatic films such as Smokin ‘Aces Y The Kingdom.

Bateman would co-star in some of the best comedies of the century, including The Change-Up, Horrible Bosses 1 Y two, Identity Thief Y Bad Words. He also returned to his hit television series, Arrested Development, and currently stars in the Netflix hit, Ozark.

2 Seth Rogen had an early hit on TV, but would make his way into Judd Apatow movies

Seth Rogen had a modest start on television in the late 1990s. This led to the star of Freaks And Geeks to find minor roles in movies like Anchorman Y You, Me, And Dupree. His first big role was in The 40-Year-Old Virginby Judd Apatow, which led to him starring in the next Apatow movie, Knocked up.

After Knocked up, Rogen became a made man in the world of comedy movies, co-starring Superbad, Observe And Report, Pineapple express, This is the end, Sausage party, and several more. Rogen recently played Pumbaa in The Lion King and co-starred with Charlize Theron in the underrated political comedy Long shot.

1 Jonah Hill is an award-winning actor who has thrived in drama and comedy

Jonah Hill’s first memorable role was that of a puzzled young client in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which helped him land a role as Seth Rogen’s friend in Knocked up. After another small but fun role in Accepted, Hill would co-star in the hit teen comedy, Superbad.

Hill would star in several other hit projects before accepting a role in the baseball drama, Moneyball, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Hill would have a big role in Martin Scorcese’s dramedy, The Wolf of Wall Street, where he shared all his scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio. Hill balanced his dramatic roles with comedy movies like This is the End, twenty-one Y 22 Jump Street, War dogs Y Don’t look up.