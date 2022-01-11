“That’s not Levi,” they show the Attack on Titan skin in Call of Duty; fans didn’t like it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

For several weeks there have been leaks that suggested that Call of duty would receive content from Attack on Titan. This afternoon, Activision finally decided to confirm the collaboration with the famous anime, but sadly, what it delivered did not please the fans.

Let’s go in parts: in a statement on its official site, Activision announced the collaboration that will bring content from Attack on Titan to Call of duty warzone Y Call of Duty Vanguard. This is a new pack inspired by Captain Levi Ackerman, one of the most beloved characters in anime and manga created by Hajime Isayama.

What type of content will the package include? It is a skin for the operator Daniel Yatsu that will put him the uniform of the Exploration Patrol (also known as the Survey Corps). The outfit is specifically inspired by Levi’s, as it includes his iconic scarf, but it is not a skin for the anime character.

We give you the first look at the skin below:

Ready to take out Titans?

In addition to the skin, players can find other items inspired by Attack on Titan in the shop of Call of duty. For example, you will find plans for weapons inspired by elements of the series, such as the swords used to eliminate Titans. It is worth mentioning that any operator can use these weapons.

You’ll also find emblems and celebrations with moves that are clearly inspired by the way Eren, Levi, and company fight the Titans. We cannot forget to mention that emblems will still be offered: one that shows the Scout Patrol crest and another that will delight fans of Sasha Blouse.

All Attack on Titan X Call of Duty content

All content of Attack on Titan for Call of duty It will arrive with an update that will debut on January 20. Items can be purchased at Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Call of Duty Warzone Pacific.

The community is not happy with the collaboration Attack on Titan X Call of duty

This should be news that will raise the hype of the community. Unfortunately, it was just the opposite and that is that the fans expected much more from a collaboration that brings together 2 huge franchises of today.

In social networks, fans have raised their voices to reveal that the skin of Attack on Titan it could have been so much better. In fact, many fans dreamed that an anime character would appear in the game, as has happened with other franchises and that it was not a simple skin for another operator.

The official announcement was filled with so many complaints that it seems that Activision decided it was best to remove it. However, the complaints can still be read. We leave them below:

The tweet that was already deleted

Please tell me this isnt supposed to be Levi? – ℜa 🖤 (@ raymanization12) January 11, 2022

They absolutely nailed the Comic Strip Judge Dredd Operator too. Not sure why Levi from Attack on Titan was difficult for them … pic.twitter.com/s39UFhQhQd – BrunoJohn117 (@ BrunoJohn117) January 11, 2022

Bro wtf is this😭that ain’t captain Levi – SEND2KBRN (@YktvJoshua) January 11, 2022

I like the aot bundle except for the outfit, it should have been actually one of the characters and not just an outfit personally – Widow_Maker-199 (@ widow_199) January 11, 2022

I love so much of that AoT bundle … except the skin. Why not just make a whole new Levi operator like Rambo and Ghostface? – BusterSwordUser (@BusterSwordUser) January 11, 2022

When a property is as popular and loved as Attack on Titan is, you have no choice but to make sure the collab lives up to expectations. In this case, this just shows the amount of effort they put into everything else they do. – 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 🇨🇦 (@OAOMorra) January 11, 2022

And you, what do you think about this collaboration? Was it what you were waiting for? Tell us in the comments.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Sereis X | S, Xbox One, and PC. You can learn more about this installment of the FPS saga by reading our review or by clicking here.