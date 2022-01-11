Tesla Model Pi, this could be the smartphone that Elon Musk prepares

Sunlight will not only have a direct impact on the performance of the phone, as it will also modify the colors of its potential shimmering casing, which will change color depending on the light it receives and the environmental conditions in which it is located.

In terms of software, it is not known if the Tesla Model Pi will have an operating system provided by the company or by an external developer, however, the smartphone will be equipped with an app to link with cars Tesla Y control some car functionsfrom setting the locks, activating or turning off alarms, remotely viewing the interior of the car and controlling the infotainment center, as well as making calls.

Elon Musk wants to make the most of his network of startups, so the Tesla Model Pi would come integrated with a brain-phone interface designed by Neuralink, this so that people with some neurological difficulty can operate the phone through their brain.

This feature looks like the furthest to be incorporated as Neuralink he is still developing these brain-machine interfaces to make connections between humans and computers.

In other more common features, but no less astonishing, the Tesla Model Pi will be equipped with four rear cameras, which will allow their owners to take high definition photos in places with low light, and capture night sky shots to the point of being suitable for astrophotography.

The Tesla Model Pi, in addition to playing intelligently with each of the possibilities that Musk’s companies grant, they also appear as a pretext to satisfy the whims and the most extravagant ideas of the billionaire, such as the one that suggests that the smartphone will have the ability to mine. cryptocurrencies (which some suggest are the MarsCoin of which he talks so much) and that the device is used as a kind of crypto wallet.

Regarding other technical characteristics, it is said that the mobile device will have a 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, a memory of up to 2 TB of storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

We will have to wait to see what of all this is real and what is not.