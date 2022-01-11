Team Israel protected the ball in the corner for more than two minutes and never lost it

During a match of the Israel league, the Maccabi Haifa took the ball in the final minutes to the corner of the field after tracing the game. What surprised you is that Israel team had possession of the ball by more than two minutes and never lost it.

Maccabai Haifa The match started losing 2-0 against him Macccabi Tel Aviv, but minute 87 flipped the scoreboard so stop secure all three points they went to opponent’s corner and time consuming, in which they were successful.

Mohammad abu fani was the footballer who managed to contain the rival pressure in his attempt to recover the ball, and it is that in the added time until three Maccabi Tel Aviv players they tried to take possession of him; However, they never succeeded since the player of the Maccabi Haifa he got a corner kick, which was charged by himself to continue with the ball.

This play went viral due to the context it had, since the Maccabi Haifa He came back the game after losing with even an own goal, they also got the overall table lead with the result obtained.

