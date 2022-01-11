Take-Two will buy Zynga and mobile GTAs will have a new home

Take-two is going to close the first big deal of the year in the video game industry. When complete, Rockstar Games parent company to buy Zynga, one of the leading companies in mobile development.

The purchase, as VGC reports, will close after the payment of $ 12.7 billion. Take-Two has within its video game portfolio titles such as Gta, Borderlands or NBA 2K, while Zynga is known for its successful Farmville or Words With Friends.

They will all be part of the same family. The objective of this purchase, according to the CEO of the company, Strauss zelnick, is to use Zynga’s mobile expertise to promote new free titles in this format.

Although the highlight is the desire to Take-Two for bringing its large franchises to mobile phones. GTA has already had ports of several of its deliveries, but it is expected that from now on they will arrive with new game modes and options. Basically the intention is to take more advantage of these sagas outside their natural habitat so far.

This is how Zelnick himself warns in his first statements about the operation: “Perhaps most importantly, we have the capacity, from a development as well as a publication point of view, to optimize the creation of new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual properties“.

“We believe that we have the best collection of IP in console and PC within interactive entertainment and basically we have not been able to exploit them in the mobile sector and free-to-play Worldwide“, he notes.

Take-Two expects the transaction to be completed during the first fiscal quarter of the year – runs from April 1 to June 30, 2022-. After that, the company believes that it will have its first Zynga job within its new family ready in no time.