Sylvester Stallone “bullied” Woody Allen for ‘Bananas’

Sylvester Stallone He will always be known for his role as boxer Rocky Balboa, but it turns out that much of that resilience and fighting spirit was developed during his early years in the movie industry. Stallone has told in a video that he has shared on his Instagram profile how was one of the most important encounters you had as a young actor and what you learned from the experience. “Our life is marked by these crossroads,” he said. “Something usually happens that changes the course of your life; or else it doesn’t happen and your life doesn’t change.”

The actor addressed in the video one of those moments of crossroads that he has lived by telling the story of how, in 1970, he and another young actor were doing a casting for the roles of two robbers on the set of Woody Allen’s ‘Bananas’, when they entered the subway station where the scene was being filmed and the assistant director told them that they would not need them. “Woody Allen, who is very shy, turned to him, whispered something to him and walked away. And the assistant director looked at us and said: ‘He doesn’t think you’re intimidating enough’“Stallone recalled.” I basically said, to hell with that, I told my friend ‘I’m getting out of here.’

However, Stallone continued, his friend convinced him not to give up the opportunity, so they went to a drugstore, bought petroleum jelly and combed their hair back, rubbed some dirt from the subway on their face, and went back to the shop. set.

“I saw Woody Allen in the distance and I walked up to him, I patted him on the shoulder, he turned around, he jumped and I said: ‘Am I intimidating you now?’ You know, exaggerating. To which the director said, ‘Okay, okay, you’re okay.’ And we got the part. ”

