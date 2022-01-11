Surely it is the bargain in capital letters now in Spain, it is signed by Kia and is lowered 6,800

Kia has wanted to start the year in a big way, hence the Korean brand has applied a good discount to one of the models that can boast of being one of the bargains of the moment.

In fact, as we can well see in quecochemecompro.es, Kia has opted for very good discounts in this start of 2022. The intention of the Korean brand is none other than to follow the excellent path they have taken in 2021, with very good sales figures in our market.

Kia niro

In this sense, as much as in Kia know that the one hundred percent electric models do not yet have a precisely important market share, but more and more many see them with good eyes.

That is why the brand has taken advantage of this start of 2022 to reduce the price of one of its models by almost 7,000 euros that fits with this upward trend: a one hundred percent electric SUV.

The Kia e-Niro offer

It is none other than him Kia e-Niro, the 100 percent electric version of its midsize SUV. An SUV that also has hybrid versions and that is one of the key pieces of the brand in terms of electrification.

As we see in the aforementioned medium, the current price of this full electric version is only 29,530 euros, a very top price that comes with all the discounts already applied and with specific financing conditions.

The offer is linked to the simplest version of this e-Niro, a version that comes with a 136 horsepower engine and a 39 kWh capacity battery that allow it to have a range of almost 300 kilometers.

Very well equipped as standard from its most basic version, this e-Niro is now positioned as one of the bargains of Kia. Surely many will take you into account.