Starlink antennas have a problem with cats

Service Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite company, seems to be already unfolding. In the United States it has already passed the 100,000 terminal barrier in 2021 and speed tests are gradually improving. However, the company has hit an unexpected obstacle: cats.

“Starlink works great until the cats discover that the satellite dish is a warm shelter on these cold days,” writes a Starlink user named Aaron Taylor. The image that accompanies his tweet shows five neighborhood cats comfortably installed on top of your garden’s Starklink antenna covered with snow and it has not taken long to go viral.

How they aim at Tesmanian, the reason for this cat concentration on the a ntena appears to be in an antenna feature called Snw Melt Mode. In 2020, Starlink satellite dishes were fitted with an internal heating system that prevents snow from accumulating on the antenna and interfering with the signal. The point is that the same heating seems to be especially palatable for animals, especially cats.

Another possible explanation is that cats hate us and do everything possible to annoy us, because according to Taylor himself, it is not that the poor felines are scarce of places alternative s in which to warm up.

“They have access to the house where there is heating and p They can come and go freely. If they are there, it is because they want to, ”he told users concerned about animals on Twitter. “It happens every time the Sun rises regardless of the temperature outside. My suspicion is that they like it because the Sun warms them from above, and the parabolic from below ”.

In short, cats have plenty of places to warm up or bask in the sun, but have chosen to do so on a $ 499 device, as evidenced by the feline footprints around the terminal. The presence of feline butts has resulted in a reduction in connection speed and frequent cuts in things like streaming services, although the connection has not been completely cut off.

It seems that cats are not the only ones to enjoy the benefits of central heating in the sun. Another Twitter user public the image of a small bird of prey with the text: “Different species, same problem.”

Not that Starlink can do much about it. The only solution is to install the receiving antennas in more inaccessible places. Aarn Tayler’s antenna is in the garden because, as he himself explains, he is waiting for a small renovation to finish to install it on the roof.

To date, SpaceX has put 1,800 satellites into orbit as part of its project to bring the Internet to rural areas through Starlink. The company plans to have 42,000 of these small satellites in orbit by mid-2027. In August, Starlink made headlines when Ookla (the company behind one of the most popular speed tests) showed that it was faster than other satellite services like HughesNet or ViaSat and almost rivaled fixed broadband in upload speeds and descent.

After many delays and unkept promises, Starlink finally came out of beta in October, but its success was short because global chip shortages have slowed down manufacturing and postponed new arrivals until late 2022 or even 2023.