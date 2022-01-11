Spielberg and Campion reign at boycott Golden Globes

pamplona – The power of the dog Y West side story, in movies, and the HBO series Succession on television they were, with three awards each, the winners in the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. In a year in which the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood announced its awards behind closed doors, involved in accusations of corruption and bad practices of its members and lack of diversity. A cold cast that had absolutely nothing to do with what has always been the gala that has traditionally opened the awards season in Hollywood. None of the glamor and party that have always characterized these awards. There was no red carpet, no delivery gala, no broadcast on television or in streaming. They did not even connect telematically with the winners as was done on the occasion of the awards ceremony last year at the height of the pandemic.

CAMPION AND SPIELBERG REIGN The power of the dog it was the winner by winning the Golden Globe for best dramatic film, best director for Jane Campion, and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. The dramatic western released by Netflix and starring Benedict Cumberbatch thus won three of the seven awards it was up for.

The same number of awards obtained West side story. The new version of the mythical musical directed in this case by Steven Spielberg won the awards for best film in a comedy or musical, best leading actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

Other winners were Will Smith, who won the Golden Globe for best leading actor in a drama for his work in The Williams method with which the one who was left without an award was Javier Bardem, nominated by Being the Ricardos, a film for which Nicole Kidman did win the award for best leading actress in a drama. Andrew Garfield was recognized as Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Tick, tick … Boom!, the film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda that was also included in the list of candidates for best film in that category.

Almost as a consolation, if we look at the ratio between nominations and awards, we can describe what was obtained by the British Kenneth Branagh who had to settle for the Golden Globe for his script in Belfast, the other great favorite of the night and that finally only took this award of the seven to which it opted.

The Japanese Drive my car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi won the award for foreign-language film, thus imposing itself on Parallel mothers by Pedro Almodóvar when we have the information. The film by the manchego also opted for the award for the best soundtrack created by the San Sebastian Alberto Iglesias but finally it was Hans Zimmer who won the award for his score for Dune. In terms of music, the other award, the Golden Globe for the best song, was for the central theme of No time to die played by Billie Eilish. Charm Disney won the Golden Globe for best animated film.

‘SUCCESSION’, NO SURPRISES On television, and as expected, SuccessionThe HBO series that was praised by critics and audiences, it was the winner, winning the awards for Best Drama Series, Best Leading Actor in a Drama for Jeremy Strong and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook. In comedy, Hacks, also from HBO, won the awards for best series and best actress for Jean Smart, while the best actor went to Jason Sudeikis, star of Ted lasso, the Apple TV + series.

In the category of best miniseries or television movie, the award went to The underground railway from Amazon Prime Video and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown (HBO) and Michael Keaton for Dopesick: Story of an addiction (Disney +) were recognized with the awards for best actress and leading actor in a miniseries.

And one of the great phenomena of the season on platforms, The squid game, The Netflix series also did well with the Korean Oh Yeong-Su award for best supporting actor.