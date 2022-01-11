Sonic Frontiers confirms its dubbing into Spanish and other languages

Everything points to what Sonic Frontiers will be a great bet for SEGA, and now we have another indication of it with the fact that it will arrive in Spanish. So we have been able to find out thanks to a statement on the hedgehog’s official Twitter account, which has listed the languages ​​in which the title will be available:

Good news! The teams here have already been hard at work in localizing Sonic Frontiers to bring it to new audiences. Full list of language support below: pic.twitter.com/AS9h6oyDhh – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 10, 2022

In addition to being dubbed and subtitled in Spanish (we do not know if Latin American Spanish will be included or if it will refer only to Spanish), Sonic Frontiers will come folded to other languages, such as English, French, German, Japanese and Italian. You can see that SEGA is making him want to!

The new adventure of Sonic the Hedgehog is a meeting between different worlds! Race your way and reach new heights in this unique experience that lets you enjoy the freedom of an open world. Fight powerful enemies in the lush forests, massive waterfalls, and hot deserts of Starfall Islands! In these holidays of 2022, race to new worlds.

What do you think? Wanting to play? We will continue to inform you about everything that is announced in the coming days regarding the title. Be that as it may, if you have any opinion, don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!