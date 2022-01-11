Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for which it would be Xiaomi’s new “cheap flagship” to start 2022

New year, new smartphones. Xiaomi has started preparing its 2022 launches, and everything seems to indicate that one of the first will be the Redmi K50 series, of which the first leaks have appeared.

The place xiaomiui share the first render of the Redmi K50 Pro, one of the models of the family. As he explains, this image is based on rumors, but shows what would be the final design of the older brother of Xiaomi’s next high-end family.

What stands out the most about render is that the Redmi K50 Pro would have a design similar to the Redmi Note 11 series, at least in terms of the rectangular camera module. In addition, the Redmi K50 Pro shows a curious arrangement of the three photographic sensors that it would integrate.

In addition to this, the report advances some possible technical characteristics of the smartphone. The Redmi K50 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsetAccording to the filtration, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while its cameras will be 64 megapixels for the main, 13 megapixels ultra wide angle and 2 or 8 megapixels for macro shots.

Xiaomiui It also mentions that a supposed case of the Redmi K50 Pro leaked and seems to corroborate the design made in its render. However, he mentions that there is still a possibility of misinformation.



Alleged leaked case of the Redmi K50 Pro

What yes, the site ensures that The Redmi K50 Pro will be presented between January and February, along with the other models in the family.

It is important to mention that the Redmi K smartphones are destined for China, but their presentation is equally important since they are models that reach the international market under other names. For example, the Redmi K40 series from China, became several international smartphones, one of them the POCO F3 that arrived in Mexico.

For now this is all that is known of the Redmi K50 Pro, which would be Xiaomi’s next “cheap flagship” of 2022, awaiting the international arrival of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.