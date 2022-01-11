Shawn Mendes supports Camila Cabello after her response to being criticized for her physique

The singer defends his girlfriend after the Cuban artist’s ‘body positive’ allegation

“We are real women, with curves and cellulite, and stretch marks and fat … And we must embrace that, ‘baby’!”, Wrote the interpreter of ‘Señorita’

More and more famous people are speaking out against the strict canons of beauty that society imposes. One of the last stars that has joined the movement of bodies in positive or ‘body positive’ has been Camila Cabello.

It all started with some photos of the artist that came to light in various media. In them the 24-year-old Cuban woman appeared walking through Miami with sportswear and showing the belly. Soon the images went viral and on social media, the criticized for their physical appearance.

“Camila Cabello was seen working on her physical appearance during a run through a park in Los Angeles & rdquor;, wrote from the portal ‘Just Jared,’ where they showed the singer doing sports.

For its part, the British magazine ‘Fab!’ He also posted several photos of the Cuban star in a bikini on the beach. Still, they wrote: “Normalize normal bodies & rdquor ;.

To put an end to the controversy arising from her alleged weight gain, the ‘Señorita’ interpreter decided to send a self-acceptance message through her TikTok account. “I was running in the park, going about my business and trying to get fit and stay healthy. And I was wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t hiding it. Because I was running and existing as a normal person! that he doesn’t stick his belly in all the time! “, he explains in the video posted on his account after finishing exercising.” I love my body “, he wrote in the description of the publication and to finish his message he noted:”We are real women, with curves and cellulite, and stretch marks and fat … And we must embrace that, baby! “

And as it says @Camila_Hair * stands up *: ✨ being at war with your body is from last season ✨#CamilaHair pic.twitter.com/f7I9iBGHaL – MTV Argentina 🌈 (@MTVLAargentina) July 21, 2021

The publication has received the support of many users who have endorsed its message. “You are perfect”, was the most repeated comment. However, one of his greatest supports has been your partner, Shawn Mendes, who has shared an image in which he appears happily walking with his girlfriend: With two hearts with which he pays tribute to the color of the dress that the young woman wears. “🧡🧡”