Shawn Mendes supports Camila Cabello after criticizing her body

This is in addition to the fact that a few days ago, some photographs were viralized in which the 24-year-old singer appears walking through the streets of Miami with sportswear and showing her abdomen, immediately criticism began for her physical appearance.

To put an end to the controversy over her alleged weight gain, the interpreter decided to send a self-acceptance message through her TikTok account. “I was running in the park, going about my business and trying to get fit and stay healthy. And I was wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t hiding it.

Because I was running and existing as a normal person who does not stick his belly all the time! “, He explains in the video posted on his account after finishing exercising.” I love my body, “he wrote in the description of the publication and for To finish her message, she noted: “We are real women, with curves and cellulite, and stretch marks and fat … And we must embrace that, baby!”

The publication has received the support of many users who of course supported her message: “You are radiant little one”, “You are always spectacular”, “Goddess” or “You are beautiful inside and out. I love your curves, I love your attitude and positivism. Don’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise “, were some of the comments the singer received.