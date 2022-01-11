Shawn Mendes speaks out for criticism of Camila Cabello’s body

Shawn Mendes, Canadian singer, spoke out against the criticism that thousands of users on social networks made negatively to his partner Camila Cabello regarding his body. In support of the Cuban-American singer, she shared a series of photographs in which they are seen together and happy, enjoying life and putting stereotypes aside.

Camila Cabello has been the last artist to join the movement “Body positivity”, with the aim of showing real bodies, without editions in between and providing an important lesson in self-love to its followers. Recently the singer was criticized on social networks for uploading photographs in which, according to her followers “It looks overweight”Before the rain of negative comments, Camila turned to social networks to teach a lesson.

Through her personal social networks Camila Cabello uploaded a photograph in which she spoke about it for him “perfect body”, Because negative comments about women’s bodies cause significant damage to self-esteem, so he decided to upload a photo to teach a lesson on the importance of having self-love, accepting and accepting the body that is the home of each being, not to be ashamed and take care of it by choice and not by stereotypes or negative criticism.

“We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And we have to own that ”, was Camila Cabello’s message to the criticism of users on social networks about her physical appearance and situation in which the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes reproves and continually supports his partner.

