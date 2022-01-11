Ser los Ricardo: the movie by Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman that you should not miss and you can see on Amazon Prime

“Don’t look up” is the movie that everyone has talked about this Christmas, but “Ser los Ricardo” Amazon Prime is the big stuffy. The direction of Aaron Sorskin, the impudence of Nicole Kidman (who has received the Golden Globe 2022 for best actress for this performance) and the flattering Javier Bardem (from whom Will Smith has taken it) make this peculiar biopic of Lucille ball one of those must-see (and comment on later) movies.

Maybe I don’t have the cast of Don’t look up nor its tragicomic immediacy, perhaps it is not the ninth visit to the multiverse of Matrix and its paradoxes, perhaps its characters do not climb walls (although JK Simmons appears) nor are they superheroes with doubts and debts. It may not be a film specifically focused on the Christmas season and its recharged and good-looking imaginary, but despite that the star premiere of Amazon prime, Be the Ricardo, It has been a gift under the tree, a piece of roscn de reyes, an enjoyable moment of viewing.

Because the last movie of Aaron Sorskin (The West Wing of the White House, Studio 60 on the Sunset Street, The Newsroom) is once again a paragon of virtues and a crash course in how a script is structured and developed.

As he did in his approaches to Steve Jobs through Boyle or David Zuckerberg through Fincher, the portrait of Lucille ball and her husband not only delve into some historical characters and their circumstances, but their importance in the present and the future of History with capital letters.

“Ser los Ricardo” focuses on a key week in “I Love Lucy”, the television show that turned Lucille Ball into a phenomenon and deals with topics such as female empowerment, censorship, political freedom, successful formats in the TV…



Argument of Ser los Ricardo

Based on the mythical series of the 50s I love lucy, to which he honors and pays tribute Scarlet Witch and Vision Another series of the year, Sorskin builds thanks to his libretto and the impudence of an increasingly surprising Nicole Kidman, an uncompromising biopic about the great television star of his time and her stormy relationship with her husband, played by Bardem (Golden Globe nominee for best actor).

Be the Ricardo talk about female empowermentSmall betrayals that become insurmountable, breaking ceilings, submitting censures, generating freedoms for yourself and others, the sick search for perfection even in things that others do not know / usually give importance to. A review on loyalty, camaraderie and individualism, artistic determination and your business approach.

The interpretive duel between Javier Bardem (exceptional in his role as Cuban Desi Arnaz) and Nicole Kidman (with a much commented character to resemble Lucille Ball) is one of the strengths of “Ser los Ricardo”, on Amazon Prime.



And all this with a Javier Bardem exceptional in his interpretation of the Cuban Desi Arnaz (second Cuban artist to interpret after the poet Reinaldo Arenas in Before Night Falls by Julian Schnabel), flattering, robust, funny and perfectly complemented by a Nicole Kidman who endorses an archetypal as allegedly removed from her as Lucille Ball was.

A “dramedia“What would you like if you like the work of Aaron Sorskin and the films that review classic Hollywood and its ins and outs, Ago Caesar of the Coen or Trumbo by Jay Roach.