sells one of its joint properties without warning

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They continue to be locked in their particular battle for their divorce. The couple of actors have already had several confrontations, such as regarding the custody of their children, in which Brad Pitt has managed to win the victory for the joint custody of the six little ones.

In the middle of their fight in the courts, everything indicated that Angelina and Brad had reached an agreement for the division of their assets, giving the possibility of selling the possessions that they had jointly. Something that has caused the interpreter of ‘Maleficent’ to want to undo one of its properties as soon as possible.

He sells his vineyards for 164 million dollars

As reported by the American newspaper ‘Wall Street Journal’, Angelina Jolie has managed to sell the part of her shares of the property that she shared with her ex-husband, the Chateau Miraval vineyards, for 164 million dollars (just over 141 million euros).

As the court documents point out, Miraval is a property of Chemicum, a company in which Brad Pitt has a stake of 60% through your company Mondo Bongo, while Angelina Jolie counted on him 40% for your company Nouvel. And with all this, the actress has gotten rid of the castle where the Chateau Miraval Pink champagne is produced, one of the most recognized in the world, and has sold it to the Tenute del Mondo group.

Brad Pitt’s attorneys, who have heard the news, have described this sale as a “vengeful” move and “wicked”As they say, the actor had planned to buy his share from Angelina, and both had mutually agreed that if at any time they had planned to sell their joint shares, they should ask permission.