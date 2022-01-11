Selena Gomez celebrates the success of “Rare Beauty” and the achievements of her team – Publimetro México

Entrepreneur Selena Gomez is celebrating the accomplishments of her “Rare Beauty” team. The 29-year-old artist wrote an open letter to her team and it was published in The New York Times. “It would be an understatement for me to say that I am proud of my @rarebeauty team and what we have accomplished so far. I love you guys! ”He captioned a post on Instagram.

In the letter, Selena shared some of her great accomplishments since launching the brand, including donating $ 1.2 million in grants, launching # MentalHealth101, and prioritizing mental health in the workplace, among other things. .

“During the Christmas holidays, I had some free time to look back on all that we have accomplished with Rare Beauty thus far, and how excited I am about what he has planned for 2022. During that time, I was inspired to sit down and personally write this letter. Selena wrote in the open letter. “I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of that would have been possible without you, ”he continued.

Selena Gomez revealed the goal of “Rare Beauty”

The also actress and singer revealed that “My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that would help shape the dialogue around beauty of self-acceptance and embrace its uniqueness, something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space… The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we are not destined to see each other in a certain way, and that we are all unique and different and that is something that should be celebrated ”.

Since its launch in September 2020, the beauty mogul said she feels like she and her team have built a brand that lives up to that commitment. Now she shared photos of herself holding a copy of the letter while lounging in a beige tracksuit at home alongside her beloved dog Daisy.