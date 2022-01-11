Selena Gomez and the dress of desire that Reese Witherspoon had already worn

two/ 6

For Selena, the projects don’t stop not only star in the series Only Murders in the Building beside Steve Martin, or demonstrate your gastronomic skills in Selena + Chef, but also when running her own makeup line, Rare Beauty, with which it proved to be the best boss by posting a thank you message to your team at New York Times.

“It would be an understatement if I said that I am proud of my team of Rare Beauty and what we have achieved so far. I love you guys! “He commented on Instagram, where he also revealed his new achievement: his dubbing in the animated tape of Transylvania hotel.