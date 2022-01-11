Sauteed green beans to complement Christmas dishes

The green beans are the accessories more economical and practical to prepare, in addition, they have the particularity of being versatile, so they are ideal for cooking in Christmas season, and its flavor is perfect when accompanied by red fruits and seeds such as almonds, , that’s why we share the secret to make them sauteed and that they are delicious for this Christmas. Is prescription It is for 4 servings and its degree of difficulty is easy.

Ingredients to make sauteed green beans with almonds:

500 grams of green beans

2 butter spoons

½ teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

150 grams of almonds

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation method:

Remove the stem of the green beans and wash and disinfect well, when they are clean, prepare a large pot with water. Bring the water to a boil and pour in the cleaned green beans, let them cook for at least five minutes and then let the water warm so you can strain the water. Prepare a hot pan and melt the butter over medium heat and add the almonds. Sauté the almonds for 2 to 3 minutes, add a little salt and then add the green beans. Sauté with the green beans and integrate with the almonds to mix their flavor with the butter for another minute over medium heat and add half a teaspoon of oil. Remove and it will be ready for you to stuff your turkey.

Tips for this recipe: