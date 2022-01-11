Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the best surprise of CES, now on sale

Samsung is very clear about its product catalog in the mobile category. The best Samsung Galaxy for most consumers is still the Samsung Galaxy S21. The most ‘productive’ Galaxy at the moment continues to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy with the strongest screen is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The cheapest Galaxy is the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, in the same way that the best mid-range Galaxy is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. What is no longer so clear is that the most affordable first-line Galaxy right now is still the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, although, be careful, it is cheaper than its new competitor, nor that the most important Galaxy launch to date has been the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, which seemed like it was going to have no rival. The presentation at CES 2022 of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE introduces a new variable, in addition to a quiet revolution in the big brands, in addition to becoming the most powerful Galaxy at a more affordable price and in the most important presentation. And it is because it marks a new trend: the large companies want to anticipate the launches of new mobile phone players that launch terminals with powerful processors, good screens and great performance but without premium materials to lower prices. It is more a question of market share than product margin.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G SAMSUNG

amazon.es € 759.00

In our review of all the worthwhile Samsung models on the market, it was clear to us that the Galaxy S20 FE was the best buy. If you put together the most expensive Samsung models: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 + and the Galaxy S20 Ultra and compare them to the Galaxy S20 FE, this one has, yes, a polycarbonate body, less RAM and a Super AMOLED screen with a lower resolution but the rest of the functionalities are practically the same. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the 6.5-inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz (which is not just anything) and HDR 10 + support, a triple camera with 12MP main, 8MP telephoto lens, ultra 12MP wide angle, 32MP selfie camera and a 4,500 mAh battery (fast charging and reverse wireless charging) made it one of the best Android phones on sale right now. And it is not that it has ceased to be, because one of the advantages of the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is that its predecessor in the range will become cheaper and even if it is a 2020 model, at the right price it can be interesting. Right now, for example, it has dropped 30% on Amazon and you can find it for 460 euros.

The problem is how long it is interesting for. Because we must not lose sight of the updates for Android: up to three years for the high and medium-high range; two for the mid-range and, at best, one for the rest in the case of Samsung devices. With security updates we are talking about four years. That is why it will depend a lot on the price and how far it goes down.

Anyway, if you are looking for a mobile below 500 euros, you are looking for another type of device and that is where the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE fits you. If you go for an S21 FE it is because you are looking for a mobile over 1,000 euros, but you can save 300 or 400 euros for finishes that you do not give value to (which does not mean that they have no value, but that they do not have it for all consumers).

From the outside it is clear that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G takes over as the most affordable high-end Galaxy. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs high-end features like a sharp 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, again, and a triple-lens camera consisting of two 12-inch sensors. MP and a telephoto lens of 8 MP. Like its predecessor, you clearly spell out the premium materials of the Galaxy S21, in addition to the expandable SD card storage, but you have the same Snapdragon 888 processor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io