Salma Hayek told how she convinced Angelina Jolie to join her birthday cake

Without a doubt, the actress Salma Hayek is a pride for our country, and does not forget our Mexican customs, as demonstrated in his last birthday celebration, in which his colleague surprisingly Angelina Jolie joined to give him the traditional pastry.

In an interview with on the television show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Mexican explained how her celebration for her 55 years happened, celebrated last September.

“There was no party, all the people who were there were cast… I said I didn’t want a birthday party this year, I had to work all day, 25 people showed up anyway, even though I told them there was no celebration , they thought that I was going to feel alone, since it’s the first birthday I celebrate without my husband and daughter. Suddenly there were 25 people in my house, so I had to ask them to bring something to drink, thank God, there was a cake, which my agent had brought “, Salma recounted.

The driver asked him how he got the cake, It was something that Hayek shared through his Instagram account and caught the public’s attention.

Salma explained that it is called “Bite” and Jimmy was interested in knowing how Jolie accepted participate in the dynamics.

“We told (Angelina) that I was going to bite the cake and that the tradition was to push the person, But she said, ‘No, no, I can’t do that’, but she got over it very quickly and pushed me all the way to the cake. “ recalled the Mexican actress.

This is the moment Salma Hayek posted:

In the video shared by Hayek, it is appreciated that everyone is gathered around him and when the time comes, Jolie is careful not to hurt her, although she is a bit sorry, although Salma reassures her.

It should be noted that the actresses share credits in the movie “Eternals”, by Marvel, which will be released on November 4 in all theaters in Mexico.