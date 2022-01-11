Rumor: Collaboration with Paramount could bring Shrek, Ninja Turtles and more to Fortnite – Nintenderos

We get a compilation related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak in this case of Fortnite and a possible collaboration with Paramount.

Fortnite x Paramount?

In the text that we leave you below, we can know a shocking rumor that has spread in the last hours in relation to a possible collaboration between Epic and Paramount. This could bring additions to the Battle Royale of the Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, South Park or Peppa Pig, as the source mentions among the possibilities. Shrek is not ruled out either, although in this case it belonged to Paramount in the past but is now owned by Universal Pictures.

The association rumor comes from Nick baker from XboxEra, who shares this:

I’ve been told that apparently Paramount has signed an agreement with Epic to bring properties to Fortnite. The main one I had heard of were the Ninja Turtles […] If they made the deal with Fortnite, obviously open the door. So for example we have two Venoms, like, three Spider-Men […] We already have [Master] Chief …

