round night for Spielberg and Campion
DDue to recent criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizer of the Golden Globes, the seventy-ninth installment of these awards was celebrated in an unusual way. There were no media, no red carpet, and no audience. I mean, it was a private event that wasn’t even broadcast on television.
However, this does not detract from the importance of the celebration in the race to win the acclaimed gold statuette at the Oscars.
Among the productions nominated for Best Film, Comedy or Musical, we find a meteor that heads to earth, the life of a historical composer on Broadway, a story of teenagers maturing their passage through life and the play based on Cyrano Bergerac.
However, the winner was the new version of the legendary musical West side story, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. As one of the most prolific filmmakers in the science fiction and fantasy genres, the director of classics like Jurassic park Y ET the alien now looking to return to the podium with a musical romance.
Additionally, Zegler was awarded the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award for her portrayal of Maria in the acclaimed musical. In this, his character falls in love with a young woman who belongs to the opposite street gang: one more adaptation of the core of Romeo and Juliet. Similarly, Spielberg’s latest production was awarded the Best Supporting Actress category for Ariana DeBoss.
As for drama movies, The Power of the Dog, made by New Zealand director Jane Campion, was the best feature film of the year according to critics. Campion’s new film also took home the Best Direction and Best Supporting Actor categories. The same Jane Campion and Kodi Smit-McPhee were awarded.
As for the television industry, Succession He again took home the award for Best Drama Television Series, along with Best Actor in a Drama Series for American actor Jeremy Strong for his role in the HBO-produced show. For the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category, the winner was Hacks, which tells the story of comedian Deborah Vance, starring Jean Smart.
This is the list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:
- Best Movie (Drama): The Power of the Dog
- Best Film (Musical): West side story
- Best Direction: The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
- Best screenplay: Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, King Richard
- Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
- Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler West side story
- Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield tick, tick … BOOM!
- Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBoss, West side story
- Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Best Foreign Film: Drive My Car (Japan)
- Best Animated Film: Charm
- Best Song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish for No Time to Die
- Best Soundtrack: Dune, Hans Zimmer
- Best Television Series (Drama): Succession
- Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Hacks
- Best TV Actress (Drama): Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
- Best TV Actor (Drama): Jeremy Strong Succession
- Best TV Actor (Musical or Comedy): Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
- Best TV Actress (Musical or Comedy): Jean Smart, Hacks
- Best Supporting Actress on TV: Sarah Snook Succession
- Best Supporting Actor on TV: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
- Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The Underground Railroad
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton Dopesick
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet Mare of Easttwon. N