round night for Spielberg and Campion

DDue to recent criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizer of the Golden Globes, the seventy-ninth installment of these awards was celebrated in an unusual way. There were no media, no red carpet, and no audience. I mean, it was a private event that wasn’t even broadcast on television.

However, this does not detract from the importance of the celebration in the race to win the acclaimed gold statuette at the Oscars.

Among the productions nominated for Best Film, Comedy or Musical, we find a meteor that heads to earth, the life of a historical composer on Broadway, a story of teenagers maturing their passage through life and the play based on Cyrano Bergerac.

However, the winner was the new version of the legendary musical West side story, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. As one of the most prolific filmmakers in the science fiction and fantasy genres, the director of classics like Jurassic park Y ET the alien now looking to return to the podium with a musical romance. We recommend you: ‘Don’t Look Up’, the painful satire of the 21st century

Additionally, Zegler was awarded the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award for her portrayal of Maria in the acclaimed musical. In this, his character falls in love with a young woman who belongs to the opposite street gang: one more adaptation of the core of Romeo and Juliet. Similarly, Spielberg’s latest production was awarded the Best Supporting Actress category for Ariana DeBoss.

As for drama movies, The Power of the Dog, made by New Zealand director Jane Campion, was the best feature film of the year according to critics. Campion’s new film also took home the Best Direction and Best Supporting Actor categories. The same Jane Campion and Kodi Smit-McPhee were awarded.

As for the television industry, Succession He again took home the award for Best Drama Television Series, along with Best Actor in a Drama Series for American actor Jeremy Strong for his role in the HBO-produced show. For the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category, the winner was Hacks, which tells the story of comedian Deborah Vance, starring Jean Smart. Also read: The Weeknd, Beach House, Rosalía … 10 albums not to be missed in 2022

This is the list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:

Best Movie (Drama): The Power of the Dog

Best Film (Musical): West side story

Best Direction: The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Best screenplay: Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler West side story

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield tick, tick … BOOM!

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBoss, West side story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Foreign Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Film: Charm

Best Song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish for No Time to Die

Best Soundtrack: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Television Series (Drama): Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Hacks

Best TV Actress (Drama): Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best TV Actor (Drama): Jeremy Strong Succession

Best TV Actor (Musical or Comedy): Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Best TV Actress (Musical or Comedy): Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actress on TV: Sarah Snook Succession

Best Supporting Actor on TV: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton Dopesick