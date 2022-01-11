Robert Durst: American millionaire convicted of killing his best friend 22 years ago dies in prison

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Robert Durst during one of the trial sessions.

Image source, EPA

Caption,

Prosecutors called Robert Durst a “narcissistic psychopath.”

American millionaire Robert Dust, sentenced to life in prison for murder, died in prison at the age of 78, according to his lawyer on Monday.

Durst died in a California jail after last September pleaded guilty to killing his friend and confidant Susan Berman in 2000.

As established in the trial, the tycoon killed her to prevent her from speaking to the police about the disappearance of his wife, which occurred in 1982.

Attorney Chip Lewis confirmed that Durst died at San Joaquin General Hospital. He was serving a sentence in the Stockton, California jail.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker