Robert Durst: American millionaire convicted of killing his best friend 22 years ago dies in prison

Drafting

BBC News World

4 hours

Image source, EPA Caption, Prosecutors called Robert Durst a “narcissistic psychopath.”

American millionaire Robert Dust, sentenced to life in prison for murder, died in prison at the age of 78, according to his lawyer on Monday.

Durst died in a California jail after last September pleaded guilty to killing his friend and confidant Susan Berman in 2000.

As established in the trial, the tycoon killed her to prevent her from speaking to the police about the disappearance of his wife, which occurred in 1982.

Attorney Chip Lewis confirmed that Durst died at San Joaquin General Hospital. He was serving a sentence in the Stockton, California jail.

Lewis specified that death was due to “natural causes” and said Durst suffered from bladder cancer, in addition to other illnesses.

Durst was put on a respirator months before his death, the attorney explained.

Image source, Pool

The New York real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison last October.

Convicted murderer

Durst’s friend and spokesperson Susan Berman was found shot to the head at her Beverly Hills home in 2000.

Durst was found guilty of “murder premeditated” to prevent Berman from telling the police about the whereabouts of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

McCormack’s body was never found.

Durst was arrested in 2015 after starring in a crime documentary series on HBO called The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (“The Curse: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst”) in which, in apparent carelessness, he was heard muttering how he recognized the murders.

Apparently unaware that the microphone he was wearing was plugged in, Durst was recorded telling himself that he had “killed them all“shortly after he was questioned during an interview for the documentary.

Hours before the last episode aired, authorities arrested Durst in New Orleans.

The clip of the documentary where he allegedly acknowledged the crimes was used as evidence during the trial.

Investigators said Durst was a “narcissistic psychopath.”

Susan Berman was a crime writer and Durst’s best friend. In fact, he acted as his spokesperson when the businessman became a suspect in the disappearance of his wife.

In one of the trial sessions, then-Durst attorney Dick DeGuerin objected that the lawyers also showed excerpts from the 2010 film. All good things (“Family Crime”), based on their marriage and starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst.

Image source, Getty Images

The film was directed by the same filmmaker who years later would make the aforementioned HBO documentary, Andrew Jarecki, and describes the life of the tycoon, showing him as a murderer.

Durst’s first wife, Kathleen McCormack, is believed to have also died.

McCormack’s family had asked for Durst to be prosecuted for his disappearance.

“The Los Angeles court system has finally served the Berman family. Now is the time for the Westchester family to do the same for the McCormack family,” Durst’s wife’s family said in September 2021.

Researchers believe that Durst killed three people in total.

The third alleged victim was a neighbor of the mogul, Morris Black, who discovered Durst’s identity while in hiding in Texas in 2001.

Durst was acquitted of murdering him after claiming he killed him in self-defense.

The millionaire was a member of one of the richest and most powerful real estate dynasties in New York.