Robert Downey Jr dresses up as a piñata for his daughter’s birthday

The renowned actor for his solemn and epic performance as Iron Man in the UCM has always been characterized by his good sense of humor both in his roles on the big screen and in his appearances in real life, as can be seen in each convention at the That goes or his friendly and fun relationship with actor Chris Evans.

Recently the actor made one more sample of his great sense of humor through Instagram in his own post about who would be the best father in the world. The actor dressed up as a living piñata for his daughter’s birthday celebration so that she and all her friends could beat him up.

“For my beloved daughter AVRI’s seventh birthday, I give the children what they want. Which is clearly street violence”, He published accompanying the comic video on the social network where he happily received a birthday beating. Secondly, you can see a video where on the ground he supports a few last blows already exhausted.

For now we will not have the honor of seeing Robert Downey Jr in the role of Tony Stark. “I had an amazing 10 year career that was creatively satisfying”, Explained the actor in his day in an interview. Saying that he would move on to other roles in his career: “I did everything I could with that character and now I can do other things”.