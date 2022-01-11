Results HERE | Millionaire Well on Monday, January 10

The Millionaire Jackpot of the Ecuador Lottery on Monday, January 10, came to an end. It is the draw number 962 and we will tell you what the results and winning numbers are.

RESULTS HERE! The Millionaire Well of the Ecuador Lottery ended its draw on Monday 10 of and ALL the results and winning numbers AT THE END OF THE NOTE or in the official website (CLICK HERE).

The draw schedule for the Millionaire Well is stipulated for 21.00 Ecuador time. Meanwhile, the National lottery It will be drawn at the same time.

The first of them is one of the most played lotteries in Ecuador. Every Monday the draw takes place from 9:00 p.m. The jackpot does not have a predetermined amount, but rather a percentage of the proceeds is allocated.

With regard to the National Lottery, the draw runs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All results will be available CLICKING HERE.

Millionaire Well | Result for Monday, January 10

The numbers that fell into the millionaire pot were: 6, 9, 15, 18, 24, 17, 5, 25, 12, 22, 19.

All the results of the National Lottery of Ecuador for Monday, January 10

Result and winning number of the National Lottery of Ecuador: 16556.

Millionaire Pool and National Lottery of Ecuador: days and times of the draw

