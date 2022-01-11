Research confirms efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in rheumatic patients

The most common side effects were short-lived reactions to the injection.



Vaccines against COVID-19 have confirmed their effectiveness and safety in people with diseases rheumatic and musculoskeletal, following a study by Dr. Pedro M Machado, Center for Rheumatology, University College London, London, UK and a team of colleagues.

The results show that most people with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases tolerate the vaccine well, with no differences in the safety profile seen in the general population or people with non-inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The most common side effects were short-lived reactions to the injection.

One of the reasons for asking additional safety questions in people with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, as explained in the article, is concerns that the vaccine could cause a disease outbreak. In this study, only 4.4 percent of people experienced an outbreak after receiving the vaccine, and only 0.6 percent was classified as severe.

Finally, the majority of people (more than 98 percent) were able to continue with your usual medication unchanged. The study also found that there was a low rate of COVID-19 infections in people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases once they were fully vaccinated.

“In conclusion, our findings should provide reassurance to rheumatologists, other healthcare professionals, health and vaccine recipients and promote confidence in the safety of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in people with I-RMD “, indicated the specialists after publishing their result in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

They also confirmed that the safety profiles of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with I-RMD were reassuring and comparable with those with NI-RMD. Most patients tolerated vaccination well with reports rare outbreaks of I-RMD and very rare reports of serious adverse events.

The researchers clarified that, although the mean time between the first dose of vaccine and the 66-day case reporting for this patient population is not very different from the follow-up period in some of the vaccination trials, “this is an indirect comparison that should be interpreted with caution.”

