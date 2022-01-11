Releases in “streaming” for the second week of January

The premieres do not stop, both on streaming services and on television. As you will see below, during this week a varied selection of shows and movies that sound very interesting will be offered to the public.

This is a list curated by The Associated Press of what is to come to streaming services, film and television in the United States.

Peacemaker

Premiere: January 13th

John Cena reprises his role as “The Suicide Squad” in the series derived from the DC universe “Peacemaker”. It won’t surprise fans of the John Gunn movie, but there is a lot of violence, vulgarity and, yes, comedy. The cast includes Danielle brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) as Leota Adebayo, Freddie stroma as a Watcher, Jennifer holland as Harcourt and Robert Patrick like Auggie Smith. The eight-episode series, written and directed largely by Gunn, debuts with three chapters Thursday in HBO Max, and the rest will be released on consecutive Thursdays.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Premiere: January 14

In his first film without his brother Ethan, Joel Coen directs the raw and expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, starring Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand. The film, available from Friday at Apple TV +, is shot in black and white and has a dense atmosphere. And with two protagonists in their sixties, it gives a new dimension to the portrait of the ambition and destiny of William Shakespeare. In her review, AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called Coen’s “Macbeth” “brilliantly imagined and executed.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Premiere: January 14

“Hotel Transylvania” is now a decade old and the fourth installment in the series, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”, it will be his last. The tape, which Sony Pictures Originally planned to hit theaters, it will debut Friday at Amazon Prime Video. With a cast of voices that includes Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn hahn Y Jim gaffigan, “Transformania” turns the franchise upside down when “Monsterfication Ray” goes berserk and turns monsters into humans.

BroadwayHD

The streaming service BroadwayHD has an eclectic new lineup of theatrical productions, music movies, and documentaries for January. “Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary”, recorded in London in 2010 and available now, stars Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Lea Salonga as Fantine and Nick Jonas as Marius. Fans of Robert Morse in “Mad Men” should see his portrayal of the young and ambitious J. Pierpoint Finch in the 1967 film version of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, the Frank Loesser musical that a few years earlier had earned Morse a Tony. The movie is now available on the service. On the other hand, a 1980 theatrical revival of “Camelot”, starring Richard Harris, debuts Thursday.