release date, trailer, Tom Holland talks about Nathan Drake and more

The Uncharted movie is about to be released. Having been through many (many) directors, the next video game adaptation will hit theaters this February, with Tom Holland swapping out Spider-Man’s spandex for Nathan Drake’s boots. Joining him will be Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s mentor, Sully. And yes, if you’re excited about the casting, don’t be, because Uncharted appears to be a thrilling swashbuckling adventure that takes its inspiration from Indiana Jones and more.

Below we have everything you need to know about Uncharted, who’s who in the cast, as well as a rundown of all the plot details and even some exclusive quotes from protagonist Holland. We also have a ton of official footage, a trailer breakdown, giving us our first proper look at the movie, a new clip, along with all the details on Uncharted’s difficult road to release. So for all that and more, read on to find out everything we know so far about the Uncharted movie.

Uncharted movie release date

The first release date for the Uncharted movie was 2016; Suffice it to say, it was delayed several times. The movie now has a final resting place the 18 from February 2022 .

The movie is also coming to Netflix. Thanks to a new deal, Netflix has the exclusive rights to stream Sony’s theatrical releases, which include Uncharted, Venom 2 and Morbius. However, these films will not be on Netflix at the same time they are in theaters, but will arrive on the platform within a period of two years after their theatrical release.

Uncharted Movie Trailer

There are some Uncharted on the internet. In the first, we see Tom Holland in action as Nathan Drake, meeting Sully from Mark Wahlberg. There’s also a cutscene straight out of the games, with Nathan falling out of a plane and trying to get on the load to get back inside.

Sony has released a second trailer, teasing more from the Uncharted movie and even featuring Sully with his iconic mustache. There is also a bit more information on the character of Antonio Banderas, who seems willing to fight with his own family legacy and with Drake.

Uncharted movie cast

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is transitioning from one universally loved hero to another with Uncharted’s Nathan Drake, playing a younger version of the character seen in the games. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg will play seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, who acts as Drake’s mentor. Nolan North, the voice of Nathan Drake in the games, has praised Holland’s performance in the film.

Other key cast members include Truth or Dare’s Sophia Taylor Ali, who plays Chloe Frazer, a fellow treasure hunter who was featured in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and directed the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The games reveal that Frazer has a romantic past with Drake. Could the movie show us what happened between the two of them?

Antonio Banderas will have a key role in the film, playing the villain. It is unknown if actor Zorro’s character previously appeared in the games, although rumors suggest that he is an original creation for the film.

The main cast is completed by Tati Gabrielle from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, whose character is also unknown. Could she be playing Drake’s eventual wife, journalist Elena Fisher, who is already in a working relationship when Drake’s Fortune begins? It is implied that their documentation of Drake’s treasure-hunting adventures in the games was the beginning of their association. If Elena appears in the Uncharted movie, it probably won’t be until the end.

Unknown movie plot

It’s no coincidence that the cast of Uncharted is headed by actors considerably younger than the video game characters they play. The film will be a prequel to the game series, starting before the events of the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, though not necessarily tied directly to the games (this isn’t canon, in case that sort of thing interests you) , so filmmakers may take this in a different direction at the end of the movie).

An official synopsis for the film has been released. Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to street smart young man Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and shows off his first treasure hunting adventure with his prankster partner. Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. (Mark Wahlberg) In an action-adventure epic that spans the world, the two embark on the perilous search for the “greatest treasure that has ever been found,” all the while tracking down clues that may lead to the lost brother of Nathan.

Holland recently teased what we can expect from the movie. “Uncharted is a movie that I finished last year,” he told Total Film. “This is Mark Wahlberg and me. It is a prequel to the Naughty Dog game series, Uncharted. I play Nathan Drake. Ruben Fleischer is our director and he did an amazing job. I am very happy with that. It’s fun, it’s fun ”, it’s epic. It’s going to be really entertaining. The action sequences are some of the coolest sequences I have ever done. So I’m super excited about it. “

He also revealed that he put “wood” on for the role, telling Total Film: “When we went on set for the first time, I saw Mark Wahlberg. [quien interpreta a la figura del mentor Sully], and Mark is huge. It is a unit. He was in good shape, but he was by no means great. ” A few days later, the set was closed due to Covid. “We went home for five months, all I did was eat and train, eat and train, eat and train, to put some wood, so that he doesn’t look like a kid next to Mark.”

Previously, Holland appeared to be concerned about his performance in the film, admitting to GQ that “there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I fell under the spell of being ‘I want to look good now’ rather than ‘playing a character'” . He added: “As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this take?’ Acting becomes more than just playing a character, ”he continues,“ I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I fell under the spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment. ‘ … But it was an important lesson learned, because sometimes it was less about leaving a mark and going through this scene and more about leaving a mark, standing like this and seeing my bulging biceps… It was a mistake and something I will probably never return to. to do”.

However, he has assured us all that the movie will be for everyone. “For fans who love games, they get an aspect of history that they have never seen before,” he told Den of Geek. “People who haven’t played the games are getting a really good introduction to a character. It works for everyone ”.

Unknown film director

There have been some Uncharted directors… First of all, David O. Russell, better known for American Hustle, was the first deputy to write and direct. Wahlberg, who worked with Russell on The Fighter, revealed during an interview with MTV in 2010 that he was excited about the director’s work, saying, “I’m obviously into whatever David wants to do, but the idea is so off the charts.” : Robert De Niro is my father, Joe Pesci is my uncle. It’s not going to be the diluted version, that’s for sure. “

However, due to the start of work on the Silver Linings Playbook, Russell soon dropped out of the project, and Neil Burger, who exited Limitless in 2011, came on board and rewrote the script. That placement then fell through in 2012 after Ruger went on to direct the Divergent films, and in 2014, Seth Gordon, director of Horrible Bosses, was hired. Chris Pratt later turned down the role of Nathan Drake and Gordon left the project to direct a Baywatch movie.

Later in 2015, a script written by David Guggenhein appeared online as part of the infamous Sony leaks. Wahlberg’s script notes they asked the writers to narrow down the nature of the “buddy movie” by “clearly making it the Drake story” rather than one starring Sully and Drake. At one point, there were also three villains, although this was down to two.

By the time 2016 rolled around, Stranger Things director Shawn Levy was in charge, until Dan Trachtenberg took over in early 2019. Bumblebee director Travis Knight took over as Trachtenberg’s director in September of that year. and he left in December due to the Netherlands’ conflicting agenda. filming Spider-Man 3.

Finally, after all that, Rubun Fleischer came on board in 2020. Director of Zombieland and Venom, Fleischer completed what no one else could: he shot an Uncharted movie.

The final script came from Iron Man and Men in Black: the international duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who replaced Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. Before that, there were many other drafts, including those by Agents of Shield writer Rafe Judkins (who still has a writing credit on IMDB), Bad Boys for Life’s Joe Carnahan (who I call his R-rated script “a beast” with “four of the biggest, most fucking insane action sequences I think I’ve ever written”), and many more before them.

