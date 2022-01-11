Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita Recipe
The margarita cocktail made by Reese Witherspoon It is very special, it has a touch of watermelon and an extra point of sweetness that makes it very appetizing. In these days when we need to brighten up the afternoons a bit, nothing better than a refreshing drink. The margarita is possibly one of the most consumed cocktails in the world, but there are times when you want something different. Including some of the watermelons from our gardens, produced in Spain, will give it a fresh and healthy point, take note of how to prepare it step by step.
Ingredients:
- 45 ml tequila
- 30 ml watermelon juice
- 30 ml of lemon juice
- Ice
- 30 ml of agave syrup or honey
- 3 mint leaves
- Watermelon to decorate
How to Make Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita
- Reese Witherspoon has unleashed a passion for the margarita cocktail with a very special touch on their social networks.
- The recipe for a watermelon drink has become one of the most desired on these hot days.
- An afternoon cocktail while enjoying the terrace or the garden, a home meeting with friends, everything is possible with a luxury drink like this.
- The trickiest part of this recipe will be looking for all the ingredients. We can use a watermelon or cantaloupe, We are interested in this fruit with a lot of liquid and a touch of color.
- To get the juice we are looking for, we put a piece of watermelon in the glass from the blender and blend.
- The amounts are indicative, is our cocktail, we can adapt it with more or less juice or alcohol.
- We put the watermelon juice And we add another type of juice, an extra dose of citrus with a little lemon.
- Lemon is a bit tart so we are going to sweeten it thanks to the arrival of a little honey or agave syrup that gives it the flavor we want.
- Tequila will be the other ingredient that will give greatness to this delicious cocktail, we can add less if we want it to be softer.
- We will lack the ice and the decoration point to make it look professional. We put a few pieces of very fresh watermelon and the mint leaves.
- Dare to try the most refreshing and delicious margarita in the world the one that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon prepare.