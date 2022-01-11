Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita Recipe

The margarita cocktail made by Reese Witherspoon It is very special, it has a touch of watermelon and an extra point of sweetness that makes it very appetizing. In these days when we need to brighten up the afternoons a bit, nothing better than a refreshing drink. The margarita is possibly one of the most consumed cocktails in the world, but there are times when you want something different. Including some of the watermelons from our gardens, produced in Spain, will give it a fresh and healthy point, take note of how to prepare it step by step.

Ingredients:

45 ml tequila

30 ml watermelon juice

30 ml of lemon juice

Ice

30 ml of agave syrup or honey

3 mint leaves

Watermelon to decorate

How to Make Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita