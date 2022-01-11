Reese Witherspoon shares her ambitious new daily habits, and Ina Garten hilariously responds with more realistic goals: “Drink more Big Cosmos.”

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Reese Witherspoon and Ina Garten are friends, but that didn’t stop Garten from posting a good-natured mocking comment on Witherspoon’s most recent Instagram post.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to share one of her goals for 2022, which is to focus on everyday habits to improve her life in general. Showed James Clear’s best-selling book, Atomic Habits , and credited him for inspiring some of his new routines.

Witherspoon shared that her new daily habits include starting the day with a large glass of water, getting 10 minutes of light outside, reading for 30 to 60 minutes every day without distractions, and going to bed at 10 p.m. every night to sleep eight. hours. . She then asked her followers what habits they’re working on, and Witherspoon’s friend and celebrity Ina Garten had a hilarious response.

“That sounds great, but I’m probably not doing any of those things! HAHAHA!! My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink more big cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive series in streaming. 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with the people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can! ”

The celebrity chef followed up with three heart emojis, indicating that her response was a lot of fun. While January usually brings ambitious new productivity goals, Garten’s advice serves as a reminder that simple pleasures like doing Sudoku and spending time with friends can be just as satisfying as more ambitious goals.