Reese Witherspoon revealed the hardest shoot she ever experienced and the consequences it had

Reese Whitherspoon participated in an interview for the site “Interview” by Tracee Ellis Ross where she revealed the consequences that the filming of the movie “Wild Soul” had on her. This film where the 45-year-old American actress played a woman desperate for the dissolution of her marriage and the death of her mother, who makes a walk alone of more than 1600 kilometers along the path of the Pacific ridge.

“I was very afraid to do it, Tracee,” he began. Reese explaining the process of facing this film, which also had her as a producer. “I underwent hypnosis, I was so scared. I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started. “

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker