Reese Witherspoon revealed the hardest shoot she ever experienced and the consequences it had

Reese Whitherspoon participated in an interview for the site “Interview” by Tracee Ellis Ross where she revealed the consequences that the filming of the movie “Wild Soul” had on her. This film where the 45-year-old American actress played a woman desperate for the dissolution of her marriage and the death of her mother, who makes a walk alone of more than 1600 kilometers along the path of the Pacific ridge.

“I was very afraid to do it, Tracee,” he began. Reese explaining the process of facing this film, which also had her as a producer. “I underwent hypnosis, I was so scared. I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started. “

Later Reese whiterspoon She explained the reason that led her to produce “Alma Salvaje”: “There was the issue of nudity, sex, the question of taking drugs … But also being alone in front of the camera without more actors”. “I had never been shooting scenes alone for days and days. There were about 25 days of filming where I didn’t have an actor in front of me. It was me, the camera and my backpack. It was like, ‘Is this really going to be that boring?’ ”The blonde pointed out.

“We literally wouldn’t stop shooting in these remote locations. We didn’t stop to eat, we only ate snacks. We didn’t stop to go to the bathroom. It sounds crazy, but it was amazing. It was a complete immersion, I have never felt so close to the team. We literally pushed each other up the mountains and we carried each other ”he expanded Whiterspoon.

Source: Instagram Reese Witherspoon

“Cheryl Strayed’s book became something precious and sacred to me, because it spoke to me deeply about how we can save ourselves, as women,” said the American artist. “There is no mother or father who comes to save us. There is no spouse. I thought that that was something radical at the end of the film, which ends without family, without money, without work, without a partner, and is happy “and” I don’t know if I will work this hard again, but it changed me to a level cell phone ”concluded the protagonist of“ Legally blonde ”.



