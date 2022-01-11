Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Monday, January 10

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in the United States. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Netflix with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will go on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

3. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team that plays against the one of the guards.

Four. The Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 robberies occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, although he is not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug did have a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal tracks. But instead, he became the leader of a group of relentless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy to achieve it.

5. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by him eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his team of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

7. Interrupted innocence

1967. Susanna Kaysen, 17, is like most American girls her age: she is confused, insecure, and struggles to understand the world around her. Her psychiatrist decides to admit her to Claymoore Hospital, diagnosing her with a personality disorder, which manifests itself through great insecurity about self-image, long-term goals, and friends. In the center Susanna meets Lisa, Georgina, Polly and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she becomes close friends and who also show her the way to find herself.

8. Robbery in the church

Two criminals try to rob a church. As they carry out their plan, they must take everyone within the church hostage who will slowly show them the mistakes made in their lives.

9. 300

Adaptation of the comic by Frank Miller (author of the comic ‘Sin City’) about the famous battle of Thermopylae (480 BC). The objective of Xerxes, emperor of Persia, was the conquest of Greece, which unleashed the Medical Wars. Given the gravity of the situation, King Leonidas of Sparta (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans faced a Persian army that was immensely superior.

10. Braveheart

What kind of man would challenge a king? ‘Braveheart’ is an epic medieval story about Scottish independence in the 13th century, based on the legend of William Wallace, a Scottish highlander who drags his clan to fight against the tyranny of King Edward I of England. After the brutal murder of his young wife by the English, Wallace only seeks revenge. Hungry and in inferior numbers, Wallace leads the Scottish patriots and manages to organize an army of warriors thirsty for freedom, thus recovering the spirit that would make Scotland free forever.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.