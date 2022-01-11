ranking | Amazon Prime | United States | top 9 | january | Amazon Prime ranking: this is the top 9 of the most watched movies on Monday, January 10 in the United States | CHEKA

Amazon prime launched a list with its best titles, where a ranking is made according to who is watching what to build its ranking with the favorites by its users. In this note you will be able to know what they are.

LOOK: “The Good Doctor”: Shaun and Lea’s wedding was canceled for this reason

These are the most viewed movies on Amazon Prime on January 10 in the United States:

1. The Tender Bar:

In 1972, 9-year-old JR Maguire moves into his grandfather’s dilapidated home on Long Island, New York. In search of a father figure, he falls under the unconventional tutelage of his Uncle Charlie, a charismatic and self-taught bartender who introduces him to a handful of colorful bar regulars. As the years go by and JR grows into a young man, he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer.

2. Being the Ricardos:

In 1952, powerful Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz faced personal and professional obstacles that threatened their careers, their relationship, and their hit television show.

3. Daughter of the Wolf:

A former military specialist comes home when her father passes away. But after receiving the news that he has inherited a large sum of money, his son is kidnapped. Instead of seeking help, he captures one of the kidnappers and uses him to locate his son.

4. Joe Bell:

The story of an Oregon father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son, Jadin, and embarks on a self-reflective walk across America to speak with citizens of the heart about the real and terrifying costs of bullying.

5. The war of tomorrow:

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

7. The water carrier:

Raised by his overprotective mother, Helen (Kathy Bates), Bobby Boucher Jr. (Adam Sandler) is the water carrier for a successful college football team led by Red Beaulieu (Jerry Reed). When Beaulieu fires Bobby, he occupies the same position for a losing rival team, led by desperate coach Klein (Henry Winkler). After witnessing Bobby hit a player who made fun of him too much, Klein adds him to the roster as linebacker. Soon, Klein’s players are championship contenders.

8. No regrets:

Seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife, an elite Navy SEAL uncovers a covert plot that threatens to plunge the United States and Russia into all-out war.

9. Closed for Storm:

A documentary that details the history of a huge American theme park that was eventually completely abandoned.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

“Don’t tell me a spinster” wins Best Film at the Luces 2018 Awards. (Source: El Comercio) null