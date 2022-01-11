Raiders head coach accepted that they thought about drawing against Chargers

Dramatic was the endgame between Los Angeles Chargers Y Las vegas raiders that ended in favor of the Bad by 32-35.

A field goal from Daniel carlson with two seconds remaining until the end of overtime, he classified the Raiders to the Playoffs and left out the Chargers, but in case of having tied both squads they would have advanced leaving the Pittsburgh steelers.

The controversy occurred when, in the absence of 38 seconds, the head coach of the Bolts asked for time out, which allowed Raiders planned a play that resulted in a 10-yard carry of Josh jacobs enough to leave the ‘table set’ for the kick of Carlson, but he was the coach of Las Vegas, the one who accepted that before the time was requested by his colleague, they had thought of letting the time run for the tie.

“Yes, we did think about it and we discussed it at that time. We ran the ball in those last seconds and they didn’t ask for time out, they probably thought the same as us about letting the clock expire,” he said. Rich bisaccia at the end of the game.

“Then we had that great getaway (from Josh jacobs) that put us in a field goal position to win it and we executed it. The truth is that we do seriously think about it (tie) since they (Chargers) they also didn’t want to stop the clock to try something, “he added.

Jacobs left the ovoid on the 29th of Chargers and the Raiders they let the clock tick until there was two seconds to allow the winning field goal of Carlson.

