Rachel Zegler, the Colombian family actress who won a Golden Globe – Film and TV – Culture

Rachel zegler, daughter of a Pole and a Colombian, was born on May 3, 2001, in Hackensack, New Jersey, United States. A few months after turning 21, she already has a Golden Globe, for best actress in a musical or comedy film.

Zegler beat them, nothing less than Marion cotillard (competing for the tape Annette and that she already has an Oscar for best actress, which she achieved in 2008, for The mome) already listed Jennifer Lawrence (for its role in Don’t look up) and Emma Stone (Cruella), plus Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza).

The American with a Colombian mother played María Vásquez, the main character of West side story, which premiered in December last year and was directed by Steven Spielberg. The film had a less box office release than expected in the United States and Canada, however, it has gained some strength among the public and now, with awards such as the one obtained by Zegler, it is gaining new interest.

Her role was played in the original 1961 adaptation by the beautiful Natalie Wood. Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno were also part of the cast of the film inspired by the Broadway musical.

Zegler will also be the protagonist of the version live action from Snow White, a role that, regardless of her talent, has not ceased to cause a controversy that is summarized in the comment that various media have collected since then: “Isn’t (the princess) supposed to be white as snow?”

Despite his recent debut and the controversy of Snow White (to be directed by Marc Webb), Zegler has already been signed by Hollywood, as he will also be in the next superhero installment Shazam!

Surely, now that she has won this award – also involved in a controversy outside her – the actress will get more roles that will allow her to show her talent.

