pure muscle at 67 years old

He is 67 years old, an Oscar for his role in Whiplash and muscles that many of us would love at his age. And it is that the actor JK Simmons has surprised us by his incredible physical transformation in recent years. Just take a look at his coach Aaron Williamson’s instagram to hallucinate with his change, it’s pure muscle!

And watch out because the actor is not that he gives cardio and a little fitness, the other way around. He performs strength and hypertrophy work almost daily that has helped him build giant biceps and triceps.

Winner of many awards, both in film and television, he has spent years under Williamson, who has trained other Hollywood stars such as The Rock, Zac Efron, Adrien Brody or Sylvester Stallone himself: “Dedication, adherence and consistency . Simmons is a hard worker in the gym. He started training with me at 63 and continues to improve day by day. “

The objective during the routines is to increase your levels of testosterone and growth hormones, which decrease with age, and to prevent pain typical of those years such as knee, back or neck pain. “We work to gain muscle, but also mobility, joints and stabilizers. A little cardio and diet, of course, and the results are obvious.

