Pumas vs Toluca LIVE

The penultimate match of the Day 1 of Grita México BBVA Clausura 2022, It will be a Pumas vs Toluca. From University City university and Mexican citizens will collide face to face, in which it will be the debut of Nacho ambriz with the Devils.

Pumas and Toluca statistics

The Opening 2021 it was not good even for Pumas, not even for Toluca. The university students finished in 11th place and slipped into the playoffs, precisely eliminating the Devils. They surprised by eliminating the America in Quarter finals but in the semifinals they fell to him Atthe.

For him Toluca it was a tournament of ups and downs. They accumulated a good streak at the beginning but from the second half of the contest, they could no longer win and thus they reached the playoffs. By being eliminated in front of Pumas, they chose to fire Hernán Cristante.

History of Pumas vs Toluca

The last Pumas vs Toluca it ended with victory for the university students as visitors. That victory is the difference in an even record, if we take into account the five most recent occasions in which they faced each other.

Of the last five clashes between Pumas Y Toluca, there are three triumphs for the university students and two for the Devils. There have been no draws since they met at Clausura 2019.

What time do Pumas vs Toluca play?

The match between Pumas Y Toluca It is scheduled for Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The meeting had to change the date due to the casualties due to COVID-19 that the team of

Nacho ambriz

.

It should be remembered that Pumas it will also have a significant drop. Is about Juan Dinenno, who was sent off in the semifinal against Atlas by a Chilean within the area and that is why the start of the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022, in front of Toluca.

