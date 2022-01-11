Private Relay prevents operators from following our navigation and many are already requesting that this feature be prohibited

Private Relay is designed so that no one, not even Apple, can know what our browsing habits are or what we visit. Excellent protection for privacy that European operators are not liking, including Telefonica, Vodafone or T-Mobile, which have signed a letter against this feature and asking for it to be banned.

When Private Relay privacy collides with other interests

With the arrival of iOS 15 Apple includes Private Relay, currently in beta and disabled by default. Private Relay passes our navigation through two servers, one from Apple and the other from a trusted partner so that the first one knows who we are, but not where we are going and the second where we are going, but not who we are. The net result of this is that the intermediaries of our network, both local and that of the operator, cannot see which domains we connect to nor the DNS requests we make.

As reported in The Telegraph, several European operators have sent an alert to the European commission stating that Private Relay has “significant consequences in terms of undermining European digital sovereignty.” According to The Telegraph, the operators They want to ban the encryption technology behind Private Relay:

“Mobile operators have been caught in a power struggle with Apple after urging regulators to ban the iPhone maker’s encryption technology for claiming it will undermine” digital sovereignty. “Some of Europe’s biggest mobile operators want to that the European Commission prevents Apple from using Private Relay on the grounds that it will also prevent them from managing their networks. “

It is striking that operators are rising up against Private Relay when VPN services available for years do exactly the same thing. It is possible to think that the ease of access to Private Relay leads us all to want to protect our privacy, which is meaning much more traffic than the operators lose visibility than with the use of VPN tools.

Operators rise up against Private Relay when traditional VPNs have been offering a very similar service for years.

Without wishing to draw conclusions or point directly, it is public knowledge that the operators trade with the data they obtain from the navigation. Both the data of the connections made from a certain IP and the DNS requests to its own servers, which are usually configured by default in the routers.

Many operators then offer the option of withdrawing consent to the use of this data for commercial purposes and to reselling it, but not many users are aware of the process or are able to carry it out. In this sense, Private Relay, really represents a definitive way to prevent our operators from knowing what services we use and what we connect to. As we have started by saying, it seems that privacy has collided with other interests.