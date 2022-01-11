price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally official. After a wave of leaks and advances from the company itself, the new OnePlus flagship is here and boasts not only the best of Qualcomm but also a renewed and attractive later design.





Power, new cameras signed by Hasselblad and the fastest charging seen in a OnePlus smartphone, these are the main novelties that the OnePlus 10 Pro incorporates.

OnePlus 10 Pro, technical characteristics

OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions and weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

200.5 grams Screen 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED

QHD + resolution, 3216 x 1440 pixels

Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz

Hole in screen

Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Rear cameras Triple: Sony IMX789 48 megapixels f / 1.8 with optical stabilization (OIS)

50 megapixels f / 2.2 150 ° ultra wide angle

8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto with 3.3x optical zoom Frontal camera Sony IMX615 32 megapixel f / 2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh with SuperVOOC 80W fast charge over USB Type-C

50W AirVOOC wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity

On-screen fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos sound

Bluetooth 5.2 Price From 4,699 yuan, about $ 740

A flagship brand new

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship brand new. While keeping the front design with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution, variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz and slight side curves, the rear is where the real change is. Now the protagonist is a huge camera module that is combined with the body of the device in the same way that we saw before in the Galaxy S21 series.

Apart from the design, the main thing is that this time the three sensors have the Hasseblad signature more present. Last year OnePlus and Hasselblad announced an alliance, but in the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro the intervention was in a matter of software, however the OnePlus 10 Pro boasts of the second generation of Hasselblad camera, which promises important photographic improvements.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 main camera with optical stabilization, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom, and for the first time in a OnePlus smartphone a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle camera with 150 ° field of view, similar to the one that the realme GT 2 Pro recently released, with a fisheye effect.

Hardware aside, OnePlus mentions software integration as OnePlus Billion Color which, according to the company, allows the three cameras to shoot in 10-bit colors for natural color calibration, achieving up to 25% more coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Modes such as Hasselblad Pro for 12-bit RAW capture, and Movie mode, which allows ISO and shutter speed adjustment while recording, and captures in LOG format.

For the power, The OnePlus 10 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, the new jewel of Snapdragon increasingly present in the first flagsips from 2022. To accompany this dragon heart, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to integrate 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The operating system will be ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, in the version for China, while in the international market it is expected to arrive with OxygenOS 12.

Finally, the OnePlus 10 Pro has the fastest charging seen so far in a smartphone from the company: 80W of power thanks to OPPO’s SuperVOOC technology that promises a full charge in just 32 minutes. This is complemented by support for AirVOOC 50W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

5G connectivity, on-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and Bluetooth 5.2 complement the OnePlus 10 Pro technical sheet.

OnePlus 10 Pro, availability and price

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been officially presented in China, where it will go on sale on January 13, in green (Emerald Forest) and black (Volcanic Black) colors. Its official prices will be:

OnePlus 10 Pro, 8/128 GB: 4,699 yuan, about $ 740

OnePlus 10 Pro, 8/256 GB: 4,999 yuan, about $ 785

OnePlus 10 Pro, 12/256 GB: 5,299 yuan, about $ 830

Now, the interesting part (besides that the new flagship has arrived alone and not with a younger brother as is usual), is that OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in Mexico later in 2022, in addition to India and Europe. It does not mention an estimate of dates, but with this statement it is anticipated that the OnePlus 10 will be the first flagship of the company that will arrive in our country, as also confirmed by real me with his GT 2 Pro.

2022 will be an interesting and important year for the mobile market in Mexico.