Pokémon GO – Mountains of Power Event: All missions of your investigation

The Legacy Season continues its course in Pokemon go. The year 2022 has started strongly for the Niantic phenomenon on iOS and Android devices, whose event Mountains of Power It will allow us access for a limited time to a temporary investigation of which we already have all the details. If you are interested in getting Pokémon like Mawile and Beldum, read on to find out how to add them to your collection.

Mountains of Power event: date, time and characteristics

First of all, we recall that the Mountains of Power event for Pokémon GO will take place this Friday, January 7, 2022. until next Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 20:00 local time. Until then, all missions and tasks of the temporary investigation are available to everyone. As you can see, it is focused on catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs and earning candies by walking with our partner.

Mountains of Power Temporary Investigation – Part 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokémon: encounter with Slugma (it can come out shiny)

Get 2 candies walking with your partner: encounter with Ferroseed (it can come out shiny)

Hatch 1 Egg: encounter with Alolan Geodude (may come out shiny)

Rewards: encounter with Absol (it can be shiny), 1000 Stardust and 10 Super Balls

Mountains of Power Temporary Investigation – Part 2 of 2

Catch 6 different species of Pokémon: encounter with Chimecho (it may come out shiny)

Get 2 candies walking with your partner: encounter with Onix (it can come out shiny)

Hatch 2 Eggs: encounter with Beldum (it may come out shiny)

Rewards: Mawile encounter, 2000 Stardust, 10 Ultra Ball

For the rest, it should be remembered that creatures like Onyx Y Ferroseed they can appear during these days in the wild if we are lucky; while in the five-star raids we have Heatran once again (it can come out shiny). In the same way, Mega Aerodactyl is the main protagonist of the Mega Raids until the event is finished.

You can know all the details of the Community Day of this month of January 2022 in this link.

Sources | Leek Duck; Pokémon GO Live